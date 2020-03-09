Chippewa County judge Steve Gibbs signed a temporary restraining order Monday morning, blocking Kenosha County sex offender Jeffrey A. Neubecker from moving into a home in the town of Sampson near New Auburn.
Neubecker, 63, was slated to move from Sand Ridge Treatment Center in Mauston to the trailer home at 25978 Highway F at 11 a.m. Monday.
However, Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk wasn’t going to let him stay. He arrived at the home early along with several deputies.
“If Neubecker showed up, we wouldn’t have allowed him in,” he said. “His belongings were all on the screened-in porch. They were ready for him to move in (Monday).”
The showdown never happened.
Kowalczyk said that the county’s attorney, Jim Sherman, informed the Department of Human Services about the restraining order as they were heading north.
“I got a call before noon from (DHS agent) ‘Mick’ Chase, saying they turned around and went back to Sand Ridge,” Kowalczyk said.
A hearing on the temporary restraining order will be in Chippewa County Court next Monday, Kowalczyk said.
In January, Kenosha County judge David Wilk ruled that Neubecker be released from custody and temporarily placed at the home in New Auburn while Kenosha County officials tried to find a permanent residence for him.
Under state law, a sex offender upon release is to be returned to either a home county, or the county where the offense occurred. However, Neubecker has no ties to Chippewa County. Kowalczyk contends that Wilk is violating state law with his temporary placement order.
Chippewa County and town of Sampson officials contested Wilk’s temporary placement order in a court hearing Friday in Kenosha County, but Wilk let his ruling stand.
Chase, the DHS agent, told a New Auburn crowd last week that Neubecker was convicted of three counts of sex assault. Online court records state he was being held involuntarily at the treatment center because he's a "sexually violent person." Neubecker was released from the facility in 2009, but he had three rules violations: unauthorized contact of individuals over the phone, having a person over to his house, and loaning money to a person. Those violations led to him being returned to Sand Ridge in 2013, where he has been held since.