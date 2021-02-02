CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls City Council approved a rezoning measure Tuesday to allow the creation of “Hope Village” — a collection of portable homeless shelters dubbed tiny homes — on the city’s East Hill.
The council voted 4-2 to approve the rezoning plan, with council members Paul Olson and John Monarski voting against it.
A group of area churches, led by Mike Cohoon of Landmark Christian Church in Lake Hallie, is planning to purchase a former dental office at 1825 Kennedy Road on the East Hill of Chippewa Falls. The plan includes allowing up to 10 tiny homes that would be placed behind the building, with the dental offices gutted and renovated, including adding showers and bathrooms. A long-term plan includes constructing apartment units on the site as well.
Prior to the vote, the City Council heard from numerous speakers over 90 minutes of public comment from people who called into the virtual meeting, with most supporting the proposal.
Eau Claire attorney Brian Nodolf asked for a delay to allow neighbors more time to review the plan and provide additional input. Nodolf said he had concerns about the density of the units, between the tiny homes and proposed duplexes, as well as the community building.
“You have a high number of units and green space, and the units become compressed,” Nodolf said. “Having all those units will not be a good development. No one thinks it isn’t a good idea. The issue I have is we are building a community that will be here for 50 to 100 years and will have impacts on the neighbors.”
Nodolf suggested fewer units be allowed, along with installing an eight-foot privacy fence, along with shrubs and trees.
“It will allow a residential area to sit next to a commercial area and allow both to have optimal privacy,” Nodolf said.
Jessica Oleson-Bue, Chippewa County Housing Authority director, spoke in favor of the project, saying there is a need for more lower-income housing in the city. A wait list can be 12 to 18 months, Oleson-Bue said.
City resident Jason Martell, an attorney, praised Cohoon and his group for the work they’ve done to build the tiny homes and create the village.
Mary ClaySantineau, former Starting Points director, also endorsed Hope Village. She said the days of getting funding for a large homeless shelter are over, and this is a good, viable alternative.
“They are a wonderful organization,” ClaySantineau said.
A similar tiny home village was created in Madison, and there haven’t been issues of crime or loitering there, she said.
“The majority of the folks we’re talking about are regular people who have just fallen on a hard time,” ClaySantineau said.
Laura Baalrud of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital said her organization has seen the health problems created by people who live outdoors, or don’t have a permanent address. She praised Hope Village for addressing the homeless issues.
Dave Schaller, who works as the homeless liaison for the Chippewa Falls school district, also discussed the challenges of finding permanent housing in the area, and he praised the work done by the group.
In the nearly four years that tiny homes have been permitted in the city, the structures have been scattered outside churches, with just two at each location. However, the goal has always been to bring them into one central location, allowing more oversight, as well as providing bathrooms and showers.
The 3-acre site was rezoned from C-4 highway commercial use to R-3-8 multi-family, city records state.
According to the timeline presented to the city, Cohoon’s group plans to refurbish the dental office in 2021 and move the tiny homes to Hope Village in 2022.
Hoffman said the dental office closed about three years ago. He noted there aren’t any nearby houses, as the land is largely in an industrial year. A Subway restaurant in an adjacent building is among the few commercial buildings nearby. The tiny homes would be adjacent to the East Hill’s water tower and train tracks that separate the industrial park from residential neighborhoods.
A tiny home is mobile, built on a trailer, featuring a chemical toilet, heater, chair, table and bed. Each house costs between $5,000 and $7,000 to complete, between construction and furnishings. Most of the units already completed and in use are 8-by-12 feet or 8-by-15 feet in size.
According to the permit the City Council approved in 2017, the portable toilet must be emptied daily in the church’s bathroom. It also states there is a zero-tolerance policy on illegal activities, and alcohol, illegal drugs and guns or other weapons are banned from the homes.
Other rules stated in the special use permit include that no outside guests are allowed, cars must be parked in parking lots and not on lawns, and that no open flames — including candles or cigarettes — are allowed inside, and the guest will lock the door whenever they leave the premises.
Chippewa Falls hasn’t had a homeless shelter since the Harmony House closed in February 2014. The Chippewa Falls Mission Coalition, a group of 17 area churches, has been working on ways to fill the void since Harmony House closed.