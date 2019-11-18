CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chris and Wendy Attoe have a passion for children. Shortly after their son, Jayden, was born in 2003, Wendy learned she had a heart condition and couldn’t give birth to more children.
“We wanted a bigger family, and we couldn’t (because of my health),” Wendy Attoe said.
Undaunted, the Attoes became foster parents, hosting two dozen children over a decade. But that still wasn’t quite enough. While they opened their home to the children, Wendy Attoe said she never wanted to allow her heart to be broken by watching those children return to their own families. So, the Attoes decided they wanted to begin adopting children in need.
“We talked about what it would look like in our home,” Wendy Attoe said.
They talked it over with Jayden, and they decided to move forward. Since 2016, they have adopted six children, including a brother-and-sister pair and another set of three siblings. The family of nine lives in a seven-bedroom home on the south side of Chippewa Falls.
Their devotion to adopting has earned them the Governor’s Outstanding Adoptive Parent Award. A ceremony will be Wednesday in the Assembly chamber at the state Capitol in Madison. November is Adoption Awareness Month.
Wendy Attoe said she had no idea they were nominated until she received an email.
“I was blown away,” she said. “It’s an honor, but we’re not in it for the award.”
Chippewa County Judge Steve Cray has worked with the family in the adoptions.
“They’ve always been wonderful, positive people with me,” Cray said Monday.
In 2014, the Attoes took in Trysten and Infinity, a brother and sister. They finalized adoption of the pair in 2016. Trysten is now 16, and Infinity is 9.
In 2016, they welcomed Alyssa, who is now 14. Later in 2016, they took in siblings Kevin (now age 7) and Abby (now age 6), and newborn Adam (who will turn 3 on Dec. 1). Adam came home with them from the hospital.
“When we moved up here, we wanted to do sibling groups, because there was such a need for it,” Wendy Attoe said. “We love to see their growth. Some come from neglectful homes. To see them go over the hurdles they have to do is just amazing. It’s rewarding for us to see these kids benefit, and have a safe and secure home, and know they are wanted.”
She added: “We want them to know we are here; we aren’t going anywhere.”
They remodeled and expanded their home, going from four bedrooms to seven. They also have dividers set up in rooms for children who have to share.
“We try to give them their own space,” she said.
Several of the children have special needs. Two of the girls are autistic and two others are cognitively delayed, she said. So, their week is often packed with trips to therapy appointments and doctor visits.
The younger kids all attend nearby Halmstad Elementary School.
“Halmstad has been wonderful,” Wendy Attoe said. “I love the programs they have.”
Wendy Attoe said she doesn’t think they are done with caring for children. Wendy is 46 and Chris is 44; she isn’t sure she wants to adopt another baby, but she loves having children in their home.
“It is plenty, but I’d take more,” she said.