Ray and Jan Klimovitz should have gotten home to Chippewa Falls from a memorable cruise vacation on Monday.
Instead, they are still onboard the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California, after 23 people among the nearly 3,000 have tested positive for coronavirus.
The ship was pulling into a dock in Oakland on Monday, but the Klimovitzes remain in limbo. Ray, 84, and Jan, 81, are confined to their room, along with their daughter, Debbie Loftus of Germantown. Their rooms are connected with a shared balcony, so they are able to interact, but they aren’t even allowed to go into the hallway.
“You’ve got to keep your spirits up,” Jan Klimovitz said Monday. “We’re playing cards, we’re playing games, and we’re trying to make the best of it. And we all just want to get home.”
However, their quarantine period will last at least another two weeks. Their temperatures will be taken before they are allowed to disembark. Then, they will be shipped to a U.S. Air Force base in either Georgia or Texas, where they remain in quarantine for 14 days.
“We’re trying to stay upbeat,” she said. “Our friends are texting us, and cheering us up. We feel fine. Let’s get this next quarantine over, and let’s go home.”
The Klimovitzes booked the trip nearly a year ago. Even as coronavirus has spread across the world, they decided they still wanted to go.
The cruise ship left San Francisco Feb. 21 and made stops in Hawaii. They were supposed to make another stop at an island off Mexico, but the ship was ordered directly back to California when the illnesses were reported.
Jan Klimovitz said they have been quarantined since 2 p.m. Thursday. Food trays arrive at their door three times a day; they are required to put on a mask before they open the door and retrieve their food.
The cruise company has done everything possible to put the passengers at ease, she added.
“They are doing everything possible to keep us happy,” she said. “The captain has been wonderful in keeping us informed. He’s in the same situation we are.”
Kathryn Schaus, a Hayward pediatrician and the Klimovitzes’ daughter, is eager for her parents to make it home. Jan was supposed to have a doctor’s appointment Monday, but Schaus canceled it for her.
“We’ve been able to speak to them every day,” Schaus said. “They are keeping a good attitude.”
Schaus is concerned for their health, noting that her mother has asthma.
“If she got the virus, it would be devastating for her,” Schaus said. “I know they have a lot of people praying for them, and that’s appreciated.”
Jared Johnson, director of communications and worship at Our Saviours Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls, said the Klimovitzes are active members of the church and choir. He knew they were still planning to go on the trip.
“They were adamant about going,” Johnson said. “They said they were going to live their lives.”
Church members are concerned for their safety.
“The biggest thing is the general concern because of their age, being in their 80s,” Johnson said. “I hope they avoid this, and can make it home. We hope they get back here, safe and sound.”