CHIPPEWA FALLS — A family of three in Chippewa Falls has been displaced but no one was injured after a fire early Monday at their residence.
According to a news release from Chippewa Falls Fire Chief Lee Douglas:
The Fire Department was dispatched at about 2:30 a.m. Monday to the structure fire at 22 Beaver St.
First arriving units found heavy fire and smoke coming from the second story rear side of the single family home. All occupants had evacuated before units arriving on scene. Firefighters quickly attacked the fire from the exterior and then transitioned to an interior attack and completed an initial knockdown. Additional crews extinguished the remaining fire and salvaged valuables from the residence.
There were no reported injuries.
An investigation as to the cause of the fire is underway. Fire damage was contained to the second story of the home with water and smoke damage to the first floor. Damage is estimated to be about $50,000.
There were a total of 15 firefighters on scene. Mutual aid was provided by the Chippewa Fire Protection District.
The American Red Cross provided comfort, assistance for lodging and immediate needs, and access to health resources to the family.