CHIPPEWA FALLS — After being shut out of Green Bay Packers games all season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pat O'Connell of Chippewa Falls is thrilled to be returning to Lambeau Field this weekend.
O'Connell was one of the fortunate few season ticket holders to score seats when the Packers sold 6,500 tickets to Saturday's home playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams. The game, which kicks off at 3:35 p.m., is the first of four NFL divisional round playoff games this weekend.
"I'm super excited to be going," said O'Connell, who never dreamed when he and his wife attended their last Packers game last winter that it would be a year before they would return to Lambeau. "What a year it's been."
After testing their COVID-19 safety protocols while hosting only a few hundred front-line health care workers and team employees and their families at each of the last four home games of the 2020 regular season, the Packers made a limited number of tickets for Saturday's game available to season ticket holders who notified the team before the season started that they would potentially buy tickets despite the coronavirus.
Packers fans, including O'Connell, Lambeau Leaped at the opportunity, with the Green Bay Press-Gazette reporting that tickets sold out in 27 minutes on Tuesday.
Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said the team expects to have between 8,000 and 9,000 fans at the game Saturday, including invited first responders, about 300 Rams fans, Packers employees and players' and coaches' families, the Press-Gazette reported.
Tickets were sold in pods of two, four and six seats through Ticketmaster.
O'Connell, who owns two season tickets that have been in his wife's family for three generations, snagged six in the south end zone for Saturday's game. He and his wife plan to attend with their daughter, a nephew and their spouses.
"It will be weird with just over 6,000 people there, but it will be the kind of story I'm sure we'll remember forever," O'Connell said of attending a game where socially distanced fans are expected to fill about 10% of the main seating bowl.
Still, he thinks enough people will be there to make a respectable amount of noise in support of the green and gold.
"Heck, yeah," O'Connell said when asked if he would do his part.
Packers players and coaches have said they are fired up about having more fans in the stands, even if not the usual sellout crowd of about 80,000.
"We're really excited about that," coach Matt LaFleur told Packers.com. "We're definitely going to feed off that energy, so if anybody's coming to the game, make sure you're nice and loud for us."
As for the risk of contracting COVID-19 in even a much-reduced crowd, O'Connell said he really isn't concerned because he and his wife already suffered through a bout of the virus in early December, so he figures they should have some immunity. Fans also will be required to wear masks, and no tailgating will be permitted in the Lambeau parking lots.
"It was no fun, I'll tell you that," he said, noting that the virus made them pretty sick for a few days and then left them feeling extremely fatigued for quite a while.
But he plans to bring a lot of energy Saturday to Lambeau.
"I'm feeling pretty confident," O'Connell said. "We'll bring home the 'W.'"
With a win, the top-seeded Packers will host the NFC championship game on Jan. 24 against either New Orleans or Tampa Bay. A decision on how many fans will be allowed in the stadium for a potential NFC title game has not been announced.