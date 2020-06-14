A community favorite event is back for the summer.
The Chippewa Falls Farmers Market held its opening event Thursday to signal the beginning of months worth of community events. Every Thursday from noon to 6 p.m. through mid-October, local and regional vendors will flock to Allen Park, 1 S. Bridge St., in downtown Chippewa Falls to sell a wide variety of goods such as vegetables, flowers, nuts and many other locally produced products.
The Farmers Market was not canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the same cannot be said for many other events in the region.
“Being a craft person myself, I attended quite a few events and now there isn’t the opportunity to go,” said Randy Rykal, co-owner of local vendor R Honey. “It affects sales, and you don’t have the opportunity to show your product to somebody. This entire COVID situation has had a great effect on us.”
A few changes were made at the 2020 edition of the Farmers Market to ensure the best scenario for patrons. All vendors were set up in an oval formation with a coned off path placed through the location. Each attendee was asked to follow the path and visit each vendor in the same order and then exit the location once completing the path. Attendees and vendors were also heavily encouraged to wear face masks and social distance themselves to help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.
Rykal said even though the first wave of COVID-19 is still active in the area, residents of the Chippewa Valley still need to come together and do their best to support each other in this trying time.
“You don’t have to change your complete lifestyle; you just need to make some adjustments for the safety of yourself and the public,” Rykal said. “People still need to support each other and their community, and supporting events like this is a great way to do that.”
With the cancellation of other farmers markets, craft shows, festivals and other large scale events, the importance of events like the one Thursday in downtown Chippewa Falls is being heightened. Barb Fritsch, co-owner of R Honey, said people in a tough financial position due to COVID-19 have a great opportunity presented to them should they choose to buy some of their food at local farmers markets.
“It’s important for people to come to the farmers market because of the vegetables,” Fritsch said. “The vegetables here are a lot cheaper than they are in the stores right now, so if people take advantage of it, then it will have a big impact on families this year. I’m always impressed with the quality of food here, and the fact it only costs what it does is amazing.”