CHIPPEWA FALLS - The Chippewa Falls school board plans to hire a search team to help find the school district's next leader.
The board Thursday night agreed a search firm could ease the burden on board members if many candidates apply for the job being vacated by present Superintendent Heidi Taylor-Eliopoulos at the end of July.
“Although we will be a sought-after district and have no doubt we will have numerous applicants including from inside our own district, we will need assistance in vetting the candidate pool to give the board a manageable number to work with,” Czech said.
Business Manager Chad Trowbridge will obtain proposals from a number of search firms for the search process.
Czech said hiring an outside firm has additional benefits.
“The side bonus of working with a search firm is they will also be able to assist in determining whether now is the best time to find our permanent superintendent or if it would be better to look for an interim now and find our permanent after this year's contracts have been sorted out,” Czech said.
The board plans to meet sometime next week when members have information on the search firms.
Taylor-Eliopoulos was chosen to be the new Altoona school board superintendent early last week, which will end her five-year stint in the position. She will replace Dan Peggs, who was fired after being accused of sex trafficking of a minor and child pornography.
Eliopoulos will continue in her position through July, when her contract with the district ends.