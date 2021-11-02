CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls school district is standing behind its investigation into current and former students' reports of harassment after an appeal from the American Civil Liberties Union.
In a recent media statement, Michelle Golden, director of human resources and public relations for the district, said it is not able to speak to the specific case in question because of the confidentiality of pupil records under state and federal law.
“The District is committed to providing its diverse student population with the best possible education,” Golden said. “We have made it a priority to implement and enforce policies to address pupil discrimination, and to be inclusive throughout our process of developing those policies. We’ve also built an entire program that is specifically dedicated to supporting our diverse student body, and to educating our students about the rights and responsibilities that all students share to prevent and address discrimination. We aspire to provide an educational environment that is not only free of discrimination, but is welcoming to all.”
The ACLU of Wisconsin filed an appeal in October with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction on behalf of the Cultivative Coalition, an organization of current and former students of the Chippewa Falls school district who allege they experienced persistent and severe discriminatory harassment at school.
The appeal challenged what the ACLU called the district's “perfunctory and evasive handling of the pupil discrimination complaint” the organization filed earlier this year.
Under Wisconsin law, students experiencing discrimination must first work through a complaint and investigation process at the school district level before presenting their claims to DPI. Other ACLU of Wisconsin school discrimination clients have received adverse decisions at the district level before being vindicated by DPI.
Among the complaints highlighted in the ACLU's appeal were that the Chippewa Falls investigation was conducted by an attorney from the law firm that represents the district and that the decision did not explain the legal standards the investigator applied and discredited without explanation extensive evidence provided by the complainants, including documents, videos and witness interviews.
The investigator concluded that the complaint was deficient under applicable law, finding that, “There is no evidence to conclude that the District has created or is responsible for a hostile environment on the basis of one’s race, sex, or sexual orientation that is sufficiently severe, pervasive or persistent so as to interfere with or limit the ability of an individual to participate in or benefit from the services, activities, or privileges provided by the District.”
The response explaining the findings by the district was brief, which those who filed the complaint felt was an inadequate handling of the situation.
“The district’s response to this complaint is entirely consistent with its longstanding practice of deflecting responsibility and minimizing the concerns of students facing discriminatory harassment,” said Elisabeth Lambert, Equal Justice Works fellow with the ACLU of Wisconsin and the attorney on the case. “Still, we’re excited and proud to have reached this stage. We’ve made it through the part of the process that the district controls, and now we’ve assembled an extensive, compelling body of evidence and are looking forward to presenting it to DPI.”
Golden, however, said conducting thorough investigations is an important aspect of the process.
“Investigating and resolving discrimination complaints such as the complaint that was filed by the ACLU is a significant part of what we do to provide for an appropriate educational environment,” Golden said. “The District is committed to conducting thorough investigations in accordance with applicable policy and state and federal law, as well as implementing supportive and remedial measures.”