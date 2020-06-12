CHIPPEWA FALLS — A multi-million dollar Chippewa Falls School District building project is staying on schedule despite COVID-19.
The district’s referendum building project that includes Chippewa Falls Middle School, Chippewa Falls Senior High School and the new Stillson Elementary School in the town of Lafayette is nearing completion in many areas.
The new Stillson location in Lafayette has two of its three classroom areas done, and finish work is being completed in the kitchen, commons and gymnasium areas. The new facility is planned to be completed by July 31.
“A lot will be happening out there in the next 60 days,” Chad Trowbridge, Chippewa Falls School District business manager said. “The project is moving quickly and we are getting close to completion.”
Classroom areas are being worked on at Chippewa Falls Middle School during summer break. All improvements are planned to be completed by the fall of 2021.
Chi-Hi is quite far along the process as well, with mostly mechanical work, air conditioning and heating being the main focuses for Miron Construction leading up to its fall 2021 completion date.
Trowbridge said all of the projects are on schedule and COVID-19 restrictions haven’t significantly changed the ability to complete tasks in an efficient fashion.
“COVID-19 has affected the timeline of these projects,” Trowbridge said. “There are a few things here and there where we might not get some finish things due to the factories that produce them being closed down, but we don’t expect anything to delay the projects. If there was an upside to COVID-19, it has allowed the sprinkler work to move into some classroom areas where they wouldn’t have got to until this summer. Everything is on schedule and nothing is behind at this point.”
In early 2018, voters approved a $65 million referendum, with 53% of voters giving their OK to build a new home for Stillson Elementary School students and to make additions and improvements to the middle and high schools.
The Stillson building project includes a new 36-acre site in the town of Lafayette, a drastic increase from the current six-acre site. The 30-acre increase will offer more space for parking, a playground and athletic fields.
The middle school is using the funding to remodel areas of the building, improve technology and make improvements and repairs to the property. The high school will get a new science lab, better technology and other improvements.