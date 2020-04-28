CHIPPEWA FALLS - A Chippewa Falls art teacher is leading the way in her field and trying to bring out the potential artist in each of her students.
Hillcrest Elementary School art instructor Samantha Plasch received the 2020 Art Education Leadership Award from online art resource Artsonia. The award is given to pioneers in the art education community who continuously inspire their peers and engage students in new and creative ways.
Plasch said receiving the news she was one of the recipients of the national award last week was a welcomed piece of news amid all the stress and confusion associated with being separated from students during COVID-19 social distancing.
“I am honored and humbled to receive this award,” Plasch said. “Artsonia allows families to stay connected with their child’s artwork in a way that wouldn’t otherwise be possible and it gives me an easy way to communicate what we are learning about and how it connects with the final work that the kids take home. It builds excitement and allows for a deeper appreciation and understanding of what we do in art class.”
Artsonia is a online collection of student art and a destination for art instructors to collaborate. The website curates more than 75 million pieces of student art annually and allows teachers to create online school art galleries and student portfolios. Students’ parents and relatives can view the art online, leave comments and order physical editions of the artwork if they choose.
Thousands of art teachers from over 100 countries around the world who utilize Artsonia were nominated for the award, but Plasch was chosen to be one of 15 winners of the award by her peers.
Jim Meyers, CEO and co-founder of Artsonia, said the award Plasch received is carefully curated and awarded to instructors who represent the values and ideas the website likes to instill in its users.
“Artsonia strives to provide art educators a platform to inspire one another,” Meyers said. “We could not thrive without the commitment and ingenuity of teachers like Samantha who use their online gallery and lesson plans to motivate others. This Art Education Leadership Award is a way for us to recognize the hard-working, passionate people who help our children create and cherish art and their creative side.”
Local artist Jessica Chamberlin said celebrating art in the community, and those who make it, is vital during this period of isolation in order to remind residents of how important the arts are to people young and old.
“In times of crisis people turn to art to get them through,” Chamberlin said. “A lot of people take art and artists for granted every day, so I hope people remember how art is always there for them when times are hard and that they should support it when things go back to normal.”