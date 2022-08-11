CHIPPEWA FALLS — A 23-year-old Chippewa Falls woman who stabbed a man to death in mid-May will not be charged, the Chippewa County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

District Attorney Wade Newell issued a news release stating that there is not enough evidence to show that Leah Mickelson did not act in self-defense when she stabbed Stephan D. Lee, 29, on May 14 at a 317½ W. Willow St. in Chippewa Falls.