CHIPPEWA FALLS — An event focusing on the resilience of the Chippewa Falls community will take place this evening(Monday) at the Heyde Center for the Arts.

“Chippewa Strong: Community Resilience Series” is free and open to the public, but advance registration is encouraged. With a string of tragedies in recent years in the city, such as the 2018 crash that killed three Girl Scouts and a mother, to last year’s shocking murder of 10-year-old Lily Peters, the goal of the event is to foster a sense of healing and hope among area residents.

Contact: chris.vetter@ecpc.com