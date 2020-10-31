EAU CLAIRE — Jann Kohlhepp saw a length of wide plastic pipe as her family’s way to give candy to trick-or-treaters but maintain a safe distance while Eau Claire and the rest of the state sees rapidly rising numbers of coronavirus cases.
Wrapped in a strand of bright lights to draw attention, one end of the tube was perched by their front steps so it tilted down toward their walkway. Gravity would carry candy the Kohlhepps dropped into the chute down to children below who held out their treat bags.
“It kind of comes out like a ski jump,” John Kohlhepp said, noting that they added an elbow joint to more precisely guide candy into bags.
Though their Putnam Drive home only gets a couple dozen trick-or-treaters in regular years, the couple enjoy decorating for the holiday and like seeing neighbors dressed in creative costumes. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, they didn’t want to miss out on that and opted for their slight adjustment to abide by recommendations to keep distance between people to avoid spreading germs.
“It’s just a little bit of a twist,” John Kohlhepp said of PVC pipe used to deliver candy.
That adaptation was among various ways that Chippewa Valley residents sought to keep Halloween alive this year while families continue to deal with the social and health impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
Leading up to Saturday, John Kohlhepp and other Eau Claire residents posted their Halloween ideas to Nextdoor, a social media app for news about different neighborhoods.
Some flat-out said they would not hand out candy this year due to the pandemic. Others were adamant that the holiday should go on as usual, intending to dole out candy to children that evening.
And there were people who planned to still hand out candy, but noted they would take measures to keep safe from germs. Those precautions included wearing gloves and face masks or just leaving a bowl of candy outside with a sign asking children to take one piece.
• • •
Downtown Eau Claire Inc. canceled its usual trick-or-treating event that draws thousands of children to collect candy from local businesses. Shops instead made spooky window displays, offered Halloween promotional specials and encouraged customers to participate in online costume contests.
Some downtown destinations still did have candy out for people who were out Saturday on Barstow Street.
Saying a cheerful “Happy Halloween” from behind a face mask and encouraging passersby to take a small bag of candy from the folding table in front of them, several people from Valleybrook Church sat on chairs outside their building.
“We could put a smile on their faces, even if they’re behind masks,” said lead pastor John Albrecht, who wore a shirt from the “The Incredibles” animated movies. The masks he referred to not only meant spooky visages of ghosts and witches the children wore for the holiday, but also the ubiquitous face masks people wear to prevent spreading COVID-19.
In a typical year, the church was a popular spot for downtown trick-or-treaters, attracting a long line of kids waiting to be handed a regular-size candy bar. On Saturday, it was more like a trickle though with about 50 people stopping by for candy in the first three hours church members were stationed outside.
Still, the church leader was happy to be outdoors on a nice day and be able to greet people who were looking for holiday fun in a year that’s been complicated by the coronavirus.
“This was a difficult year,” Albrecht said. “We wanted to create some sort of joy for families.”
Richard Zehe took his children, Karmah, 10, and Eesa, 8, for a walk in downtown Eau Claire on Saturday afternoon to see if any businesses there were giving away candy.
“Halloween is my favorite holiday,” said Karmah, who combined a brightly colored outfit and mask to become a super unicorn.
The family usually trick-or-treats downtown and noticed how sparse the turnout was this year.
“It seems real quiet this year,” Richard Zehe said. “But we’re not going to let it get us down.”
After finishing their stroll in downtown Eau Claire, the trio planned to seek out candy in a Chippewa Falls neighborhood where other family members live.
• • •
Between Friday and Saturday, several groups in the Chippewa Valley hosted trick-or-treat events where parents could drive their children to a spot where they could pick up a pre-packaged goodie bag.
Thousands of young trick-or-treaters dressed in Halloween costumes got bags full of candy Friday afternoon in Chippewa Falls — without having to walk one step or knock on a door.
Instead of its usual event where downtown businesses hand out treats to children, Chippewa Falls Main Street organized a drive-thru to hand out goodie bags at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.
“It’s always important to keep the traditions going, especially this year,” said Teri Ouimette, executive director of the organization.
In a regular year, between 3,000 and 5,000 children visit shops on Bridge Street to pick up Halloween treats, but event organizers did not want to encourage large crowds amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Changing the event to a drive-thru was seen as a way to cut down on the potential for spreading germs.
With businesses and individuals throughout Chippewa Falls donating candy to the cause, Ouimette said the goodie bags handed out this time were similar to what kids would’ve received in a typical year.
Each bag contained an assortment of candy, several coupons, small toys, pencils, bookmarks and a certificate for a free bowling game at Falls Bowl.
The event is a way for businesses to thank customers for their patronage, Ouimette said, but also celebrate the joy and creativity of Halloween.
Though they stayed put in their parents’ cars, children did dress up for the occasion, donning a variety of costumes including dinosaurs, aliens, unicorns, skeletons, witches and video game characters.
“It’s fun for the kids and parents, too,” Ouimette said.
Kayla Weltzin of Stanley drove her children and one of their cousins out to the fairgrounds to pick up candy while they were in Chippewa Falls for an errand.
The mom was happy to get a night’s worth of trick-or-treating accomplished in a short time without having to get out of her SUV.
“All in one shot — it’s pretty nice,” she said.
Tyler, 7, and Abby Weltzin, 9, and cousin Gannon LeTendre, 7, started picking through their goodie bags quickly after receiving them and sampled sugary snacks.
Carter Weltzin, 12, had to wait before biting into any candy because the next stop on the afternoon drive was his orthodontist appointment.