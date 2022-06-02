EAU CLAIRE — Jets streaking across Eau Claire’s sky heralded the arrival of this weekend’s air show, which will attract a crowd nearly equal to the entire city’s population to the local airport.
Advance ticket sales and experience organizing prior air shows is leading Tim Molepske, CEO of the Chippewa Valley Council of the Boy Scouts of America, to anticipate attendance of 60,000 people over the two-day event.
“People are ready to be outside and enjoy a good family event,” he said.
The Chippewa Valley Air Show will take place Saturday and Sunday at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, 3800 Starr Ave.
Premium ticket options for Saturday sold out in advance, Molepske said on Thursday, but there were still presidents club and reserved seating available for Sunday’s show, as well as general admission tickets good for either day.
The star attraction of the air show — the U.S. Navy Blue Angels — arrived on Tuesday and Wednesday. They did practice flights on Thursday and will continue today(Friday) to get comfortable in Eau Claire’s airspace for this weekend’s shows.
Gates open at 8:30 a.m. each day of the air show, giving attendees time to peruse numerous static displays and stake out their seats before the air show begins.
Restored World War II era planes, a Huey helicopter from the Vietnam War, a CMV-22B Osprey, A KC-125 Stratotanker refueling jet, a few exotic cars and a hangar showcasing the skills of U.S. Air Force maintenance workers will all be on display. There will also be exhibitor booths, a kids zone area, a scouts display and numerous concessions vendors.
“It’s a wide range of things for families to do,” Molepske said.
Starting at noon each day will be the air show, which has a variety of different acts scheduled on the air and the tarmac.
The aerial acts include skydivers, acrobatic flying and warplanes from different eras zooming overhead.
On the ground, a jet-propelled firetruck and a comedy act will provide entertainment between airborne performances.
There will even be a few competitions between vehicles on the ground and in the air.
An early jet fighter, the DH-115 “Vampire,” will fly over a high performance sports car — either a Lamborghini or Ferrari, depending on the day — racing across the runway.
The firetruck equipped with a jet engine will also race across the tarmac as an acrobatic plane flies overhead, Molepske said.
The finale of both days’ shows is the U.S. Navy Blue Angels jet team flying their F/A-18 Super Hornets. In a nod to the flight exhibition team’s origins, a F6 Hellcat single-propeller fighter plane — the same model the Blue Angels began flying in the 1940s — will fly alongside one of the modern fighter jets for part of the routine.
The air show for Saturday and Sunday is scheduled to wrap up around 4:15 p.m.
From 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days, the airport will be closed to regular air traffic so the show can go on.
Charity Zich, airport manager, said private aircraft can still land or takeoff before or after the show. There are no United Airlines flights scheduled during the air show.
The airport terminal and rental car service will remain open during regular hours this weekend. Airport restaurant Hangar 54 Grill will be closed this Saturday in addition to its usual day off on Sunday.
Scores of people who volunteer their time to put on the show were nearly done with their preparations of the grounds on Thursday.
“It’s coming together,” Molepske said. “It is an amazing orchestra of volunteer work.”
He estimated about 600 people are volunteering to help run this weekend’s event.
Their tasks included preparing large grassy areas around the airport to serve as temporary parking lots. The air show expects that on-site parking should suffice for this weekend’s crowds, but is prepared in case overflow parking is needed.
Should parking at the airport get close to capacity, Molepske said vehicle traffic would be guided to the North High School parking lot and people will be brought in on shuttle buses to the air show grounds.
To manage the influx of traffic to the airport, some roads nearby will be changed to one-way traffic or closed entirely during the air show. The Eau Claire Police Department also noted that portions of U.S. 53, Highway 312, Hastings Way and other major roadways could also experience delays as people are heading to and from the show this weekend.
This weekend’s forecast from the National Weather Service includes a 50% chance of rain on Saturday morning, but chances of precipitation decline throughout the day. A slight chance of rain is also anticipated for Sunday. Saturday’s high temperature is forecast to be 66 degrees while Sunday will be slightly warmer and top out at 70 degrees, according to the forecast issued on Thursday afternoon.
The Blue Angels’ most recent air show appearance in Eau Claire was in 2018. They had been scheduled to appear at an air show here in June 2020, but that event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The local council of the Boy Scouts has hosted the air show since 2008. The event serves as a fundraiser for the organization as well as other groups that contribute volunteer workers.
The Boy Scouts have used money from air shows to improve their facilities at Camp Phillips, where scouts go for camping. About 60 local nonprofits also get a portion of the show’s proceeds for helping out with it, Molepske said.
Area hotels, restaurants and other tourism-related businesses will also get a boost from the air show.
“It’s definitely a sell-out weekend,” said Benny Anderson, executive director of Visit Eau Claire. “Every hotel in town is going to be busy.”
He likened the air show’s impact on tourism to the area’s perennial summer music festivals that bring in national acts.