EAU CLAIRE — As developers have continued to build in Eau Claire and Altoona, the two cities are running into the problem of having space to accommodate new businesses.
During a Friday morning gathering of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, local economic development leaders said a challenge that they’re experiencing is dwindling supplies of ready-to-build parcels and vacant buildings.
“What we have is we’re running out of land,” said Luke Hanson, executive director of the Eau Claire Area Economic Development Corp.
He spoke to Eau Claire’s industrial parks having few lots left, but Altoona’s top staffer also talked about that city’s premiere spot for development nearing full capacity.
“One challenge we have is River Prairie is pretty much full,” said Michael Golat, Altoona’s city administrator.
That mixed-use development has seen a surge in building in recent years, much of it following the arrival of the area’s largest grocery store, Woodman’s Food Market.
New apartments, storefronts and a Royal Credit Union branch are among the building projects currently in progress at Altoona’s development off an exit of U.S. 53.
Altoona is also seeing vacant lots gobbled up elsewhere in the city for new housing, as well as continued development along U.S. 12. But the city is also looking at places to expand its borders to the south and east to allow for more development. One area Altoona is already preparing for future growth is 80 acres of farmland the city purchased on the north side of U.S. 12, east of the Highway SS intersection.
Hanson mentioned Gateway Industrial Park as an example of Eau Claire running low on room for new industrial businesses.
There are a couple of smaller lots left that are ready-to-build on, plus a large one that’s being held in case a big company wants to move to Eau Claire.
A company had been in talks to build an 800,000-square-foot facility on that big 157-acre parcel, Hanson said, but those plans were postponed.
“They are one that’s on hold due to construction costs,” he said.
To add more capacity to Gateway Industrial Park, the city bought 80 acres of farmland last year next to it. There are also talks in progress to establish a new business park near Foster, Hanson said.
Instead of building anew, manufacturers have also been seeking out vacant existing ones, but having little luck.
“Looking for existing buildings is they’re first strategy, which they haven’t been able to find,” said Aaron White, economic development manager for the city of Eau Claire.
He cited examples of local manufacturers using empty retail stores as storage space in recent years due to the lack of traditional industrial buildings.
During their panel discussion Friday morning, White, Golat, Hanson and Steve Jahn, executive director of regional economic development organization Momentum West, discussed the numerous challenges affecting economic development in west-central Wisconsin.
In addition to the availability of ready-to-build land, businesses are also faced with higher construction costs and difficulty finding enough workers.
While the local economic development leaders were concerned about finding room for growth on the horizon, they were excited about current construction.
“There’s just development all over the community,” White said after listing projects in Eau Claire’s downtown and business parks.
Golat also recounted Altoona’s state-leading population growth during the past decade and that 2020 was the best year in city history for new housing.
“Altoona is enjoying amazing growth,” he said.