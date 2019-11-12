Officials with Chippewa Valley Eye Clinic will lease space in Eau Claire temporarily and build a new medical facility at the location that was destroyed by fire last week.
Heidi Jarecki, an ophthalmologist and partner with the clinic, said Tuesday the clinic’s temporary new location will be available in four to six weeks at 1110 Oakridge Drive, which is between HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and the Marshfield Medical Center.
Thursday’s fire caused $4.4 million in damage to the clinic and its contents at 2715 Damon St.
“It burned everything inside as well,” Jarecki said of the fire. “We lost our phones and computers.”
There is no working phone line for the Eau Claire clinic. Patients are encouraged to visit the Chippewa Valley Eye Clinic’s Facebook page for updated information, she said.
Scheduling data from the clinic’s servers “has all been retrieved,” Jarecki said. “The transfer process is ongoing. Once that is accessible, we will look at the appointments that were made and contact our patients.”
All of the clinic’s patient medical records have also been retrieved.
“They are absolutely 100 percent intact,” she said.
The clinic is expected to soon have a working phone line for the Eau Claire office.
“We don’t know the status of that yet,” Jarecki said.
Any patients who had surgeries scheduled are asked to call the facility where the procedures are to be performed. Paperwork may need to be submitted again, she said.
“We are working really hard to get our clinic back up and running and re-establish patient care,” Jarecki said.
Chippewa Valley Eye Clinic employs about 75 people, including seven ophthalmologists and three optometrists.
Many of the doctors have already reached out to their patients, Jarecki said.
Until the temporary new location on Oakridge Drive is available in four to six weeks, some patients will be seen at the clinic’s locations in Menomonie and Rice Lake.
Patients will also be seen at other medical facilities in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Mondovi, Bloomer, Menomonie and Rice Lake, Jarecki said.
“Other clinics are generously welcoming us to see our patients at their locations,” she said.
A new permanent eye clinic will be constructed within the next year or two at the same Damon Street location that was destroyed by last week’s fire, Jarecki said.
“There’s no doubt about that,” she said. “It will be bigger than the previous clinic and it will be state of the art.”