Employee Lisa Perkovich places four types of Russian vodka in a cart Wednesday to be liquidated and sold at 50% off at Woodman’s Food Market in Altoona. The company does not plan to restock the Russian product as a show of support for Ukraine.
EAU CLAIRE — Hy-Vee, Woodman’s Food Markets and Festival Foods have joined the flood of American institutions taking a stand against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The grocery chains have pulled one of Russia’s signature products — Russian vodka — off their shelves in a show of support for Ukraine.
Des Moine, Iowa-based Hy-Vee made the decision Saturday to pull Russian-made vodka off the shelves and stop selling it at its nearly 300 stores.
“We just think it’s the right thing to do with the situation the world is in. It’s our way of protesting what’s happening,” said Phil Cook, general manager of the Hy-Vee supermarket in Eau Claire.
Janesville-based Woodman’s announced a similar move Tuesday on the Facebook page of its Altoona store.
The post, under a photo of a bottle of Russian vodka with the word “Discontinued” stamped over it, ended with #WeStandWithUkraine.
“We’re liquidating it out and not restocking it,” said Woodman’s President Clint Woodman. “We figure it’s the least we could do to support the effort.”
Woodman’s stores normally carry four or five brands of vodka made in Russia, and those bottles are now being liquidated at 50% off.
“We don’t know if it has an impact, but it seems like the right thing to do,” said Woodman, who expressed dismay over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“I feel terrible for the people and the families in Ukraine,” he said. “They don’t deserve this.”
Festival Foods, the De Pere-based grocer that operates three stores in Eau Claire, also pulled the plug on Russian vodka, with spokeswoman Samantha Petersen saying, “Festival Foods has elected not to sell vodka that is sourced from Russia.”
Several U.S. states, including Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Vermont, West Virginia, Ohio and Maine, have taken steps to ban the sale of Russian vodka and other products.
The moves, though mostly symbolic, gain more economic clout when combined with increasing international sanctions against Russia in response to the invasion launched last week by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Among other things, the sanctions limit Russia’s ability to bank internationally, send its athletes to international competitions, distribute gas and oil, and fly its planes in European or American airspace.