Nonpartisan group Chippewa Valley Votes will hold voter registration events today across Eau Claire in celebration of National Voter Registration Day, the group announced last week.
Volunteers from CVV and other regional organizations will have voter registration booths set up at several venues, where volunteers will help people register to vote, helping check their voter registration status and offering information about polling places.
People are welcome to visit any of the following sites; it's recommended they bring a Wisconsin driver's license or Wisconsin photo ID card, if possible.
It is the third year CVV has offered similar events in September.
Volunteers will be operating booths today at:
The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library at its temporary location, 2725 Mall Dr., Eau Claire, from 3 to 6 p.m.
Community Table, 320 Putnam St., Eau Claire, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Eau Claire Government Center/Courthouse lobby, 721 Oxford Ave., from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Chippewa Valley Technical College, Business Center-Student Union, 620 W. Clairemont Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Altoona Public Library, 1303 Lynn Ave., Altoona, from 3 to 6:30 p.m.
Municipal elections office in Eau Claire, 203 S. Farwell St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Citizens can register to vote here any time during office hours except for the Monday before an election.
CVV is providing services to all Eau Claire County public high schools, the group announced.
"Our goal is to make sure every eligible voter has what they need to participate in elections. Our volunteers are trained to get people registered and ready to vote," said CVV event co-coordinator Carol Craig in a news release.
For more information about the CVV events today, contact Craig at 715-577-9994 or at craig07cj@gmail.com.
Sarah Seifert is the L-T's education and health reporter. She has worked as a journalist in the Chippewa Valley since 2017 and joined the L-T in 2019. Get in touch at sarah.seifert@ecpc.com or on Twitter @sarahaseifert.