EAU CLAIRE — Reversing a decline in volunteerism that Chippewa Valley organizations saw through the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the aims of a new website.
United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley and Visit Eau Claire joined up to launch a platform to connect people who want to volunteer with the area causes that can use their help.
“If someone is looking to volunteer, this is a one-stop-shop,” said Andy Neborak, executive director of the local United Way chapter.
ChippewaValleyVolunteer.com launched publicly on Tuesday. It has a calendar of events for those wishing to donate their time on specific dates to local causes or special events. There’s also a directory of over 95 area organizations with their contact information and needs for volunteers on an ongoing basis. Those include animal shelters, cultural centers, charities, schools, local governments, care providers, faith-based organizations, civic groups and others seeking volunteers.
The Community Table, an Eau Claire kitchen that serves free meals every day, is among the dozens of community organizations listed on the website.
“We’re hoping it helps all of us as organizations to get volunteers,” said TJ Atkins, executive director of The Community Table.
While it won’t replace her organization’s own efforts to attract and coordinate volunteers to cook and serve meals in the kitchen at 320 Putnam St., Atkins said the new website will be another route to draw in people.
The website debuted this week, but Neborak said it’s been about two years in the making. It started when Visit Eau Claire and Downtown Eau Claire Inc. began talking with United Way about their difficulties getting enough volunteer help to staff events.
“That was one of the problems we were seeing, especially after the pandemic,” said Luke Alex, senior public relations manager at Visit Eau Claire.
The local convention and visitors bureau helps line up volunteers for big and small events that bring tourism dollars into the community.
Local charities that work with United Way were also having similar struggles during the pandemic and even after COVID-19 numbers had eased up.
“We were hearing about the shortfall from nonprofits,” Neborak said.
Atkins attested to the difficulty finding enough volunteers to staff shifts at The Community Table during the pandemic.
“We had a huge falloff,” she said.
The charity had to frequently make extra efforts to call in emergency help when some of its longtime helpers cut back on their hours.
The local decline of volunteerism during the pandemic was attributed to people with health concerns not wanting to potentially expose themselves to COVID-19 by going out in public as often as they had before, Atkins and Neborak both said.
And for some who did regularly volunteer before the pandemic, they then found other activities to fill their time and haven’t all returned to donating their labor to local causes, Neborak said.
The new website looks to reverse that by taking the local United Way’s Volunteer Guide, a once-a-year publication, and turning it into something that organizations can update whenever they need to.
“This is an evolution of that guide into an online one,” he said.
On certain days when one of the listed organizations needs help with a big event, that can be put on the website’s calendar. And if one of the listed charities has its regular volunteer needs change during the year, it can update that information as well.
Visit Eau Claire is hosting ChippewaValleyVolunteer.com as the tourism group’s website already had the capabilities to create interactive directories and calendars.
In additional to the technical infrastructure, Alex said the volunteering page will benefit from people who wander over from tourism pages on Visit Eau Claire’s website and come upon the information on the local organizations.
The cities of Eau Claire and Altoona, Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Eau Claire Inc. were other partners who supported the new volunteering website’s launch.
Neborak said it was only possible through partnerships as it was not something United Way could do alone.
“It can reduce the work when many people get together,” he said.
At The Community Table, Atkins said she’s been fortunate that about six months ago there was a resurgence in the ranks of her volunteers.
“Now we’re starting to see a rebound,” she said.
Shifts at the kitchen are booked through May and Atkins hopes that momentum will carry into summer, which usually sees a lull in volunteers when people take vacations. But if that slowdown in volunteering happens, Atkins said the new website could help bring more people her way to serve free meals at The Community Table.