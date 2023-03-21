Volunteer website

Volunteers from M3 Insurance help clean up the grounds at Putnam Heights Elementary School during United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley’s 2022 Day of Caring held in September. A new website launched Tuesday by United Way and other local partners is intended to connect volunteers with opportunities to help area organizations yearround.

 Contributed photo

EAU CLAIRE — Reversing a decline in volunteerism that Chippewa Valley organizations saw through the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the aims of a new website.

United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley and Visit Eau Claire joined up to launch a platform to connect people who want to volunteer with the area causes that can use their help.

