EAU CLAIRE — The hot season for home sales cooled off this year in western Wisconsin and the rest of the state.

Though prices remain high, a shortage of inventory and eroding affordability are factors that contributed to a 10.5% drop in home sales in May through August in Wisconsin when compared to the same time last year.

