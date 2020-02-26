Health agencies, universities and hospitals in the Chippewa Valley are preparing for a scenario they hope they won’t see.
National health officials warned Tuesday that a U.S. spread of COVID-19, or 2019 novel coronavirus, is inevitable.
The respiratory virus has been battering parts of China since late 2019, and has broken out in countries in Europe and Asia in the last week.
“It’s not so much a question of if this will happen anymore, but rather more a question of exactly when this will happen — and how many people in this country will have severe illness,” Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told The Associated Press.
The risk to the general Eau Claire area population is still low as of Wednesday, local health officials say, but they’re hoping to keep the virus’ spread as slow as possible.
UW-EC health center ‘on alert’
If any COVID-19 cases are suspected on UW-Eau Claire’s campus, the Student Health Service will contact the Eau Claire City-County Health Department immediately, said Dr. Patricia Kress, director of the university’s Crest Wellness Center.
“We are very concerned, being a university and having students living in such close quarters and being in classrooms together, that they would be much more at risk if it did get on campus,” Kress said. “We’re very concerned and on high alert hoping we can prevent that.”
Kress cautioned that the coronavirus isn’t life-threatening to most people, and that a small minority of cases are severe and could go on to cause pneumonia.
“It’s usually people 80 or over (or) people with other health issues,” she said. “For 82% (of people), it’s a bad cold.”
No coronavirus cases have been reported in the UW-Eau Claire campus community, Kress said.
The wellness center is screening students by asking if they’ve traveled abroad recently. Staff will be equipped with masks, gloves, gowns and goggles if coronavirus cases begin popping up, Kress said.
One room in the center is designated as an “isolation room,” a temporary space for staff to examine students if they’re suspected of having COVID-19.
Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms have appeared between two and 14 days after exposure, according to the CDC.
Kress’ staff plans to implement a phone-based screening system if many cases show up on campus. COVID-19 isn’t treated using antibiotics unless it turns into pneumonia, Kress said, adding, just “fluids, resting and Tylenol.”
“Do we want to put these vulnerable people at risk? The answer is no. That’s why we’re trying to catch it even in the young healthy population,” Kress said. “Because we don’t want it to get spread to a nursing home or a hospital.”
Universities lock down travel programs
UW-Stout is working to bring back to the U.S. five of its students who recently traveled to South Korea in a study abroad program, in light of the spread of coronavirus in the country, said interim Chancellor Patrick Guilfoile Wednesday.
Guilfoile approved the suspension of the university’s South Korea study and travel abroad program Wednesday.
Eight UW-Stout students are enrolled in the South Korea study abroad program, and five are currently in the country, the university said.
UW-Stout has contacted all but two of those students, and “we expect we will be able to confirm their return shortly,” Guilfoile said.
The university is evaluating its other study abroad programs in other places, Guilfoile said: “For now, South Korea remains the only program that is impacted.”
South Korea has seen 1,261 cases of COVID-19. The virus has infected over 81,000 people worldwide as of Wednesday, and South Korea has seen 12 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering database.
UW-Eau Claire is banning students from traveling to China in university-affiliated programs, according to its website. China is under a Level 4 “do not travel” advisory from the U.S. State Department.
“Although our sincere hope is that the situation in China improves and the U.S. State Department travel advisory is lowered, university-affiliated student travel to China is currently suspended,” the university stated.
Students admitted to summer and fall 2020 China programs have been contacted by their departments to discuss their options, the university added.
Faculty travel to countries under travel warnings is “strongly (recommended) against” but not banned, according to UW-Eau Claire.
An email to the university seeking information on UW-Eau Claire students who are currently studying or traveling abroad was not immediately returned Wednesday afternoon.
Hospitals say risk still low
Dr. Jocko Zifferblatt, emergency physician with HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s Hospitals, said the hospitals have already screened one potential coronavirus case, but the person tested negative for the virus.
Trying to screen patients for recent travel is “a moving target,” Zifferblatt said, because the virus has been shown to spread to other countries.
Like with any infectious condition, hospital staffers are being cautious to keep infections contained.
“We isolate them, we minimize the clinicians’ and nurses’ exposure, we use appropriate precautions as much as we can,” Zifferblatt said. “With coronavirus, six feet seems to be the magic (distance) of passing respiratory droplets.”
If COVID-19 does reach pandemic status — a pandemic is a condition that “infects people easily and spreads from person to person in an efficient and sustained way,” according to the CDC — “there won’t be a hospital in the state that’s not full,” Zifferblatt said.
Hospitals are limited in the amount of protective supplies, including masks, they can order, and in the event of a pandemic, “then every hospital will run out,” he said.
“We’d have to open floors and spaces and create room for patients,” he said, noting that the majority of patients recover safely at home, and only people critically ill with the virus should be treated at a hospital.
“People should realize that it’s a virus like any other virus. It’s just one we don’t understand that well yet,” Zifferblatt said.
Marshfield Clinic hospitals have been preparing, including ensuring a “pandemic supply” of protective equipment, since mid- to late January, said Kate Maguire, Marshfield Clinic Health System director of infection prevention. That equipment includes masks, gloves and gowns.
“We’re working on travel-screening patients with concerning symptoms,” both on the phone and in person at appointments, she said.
But that preparedness is also linked to the hospitals’ efforts to fight the flu.
“When we think about the most imminent threats to Wisconsin today, it’s influenza,” Maguire said. “I’m also looking to what our state and local partners are saying. When they say the (coronavirus) concern is low, I’m willing to take that. Certainly, it’s Wednesday afternoon, and this could change — it’s a rapidly evolving situation. But I’d say right now coronavirus concern for the general public is low.”
Maguire recommended people wash their hands regularly, use hand sanitizer, cover their cough and stay home if they’re sick.
“Those (are) basic community things we do to help each other,” she said.
In a statement provided to the Leader-Telegram, Mayo Clinic said it’s prepared to care for patients with COVID-19: “Mayo Clinic staff at all locations have been trained and are prepared to care for patients with serious infections. We know the public is concerned about the possibility of the virus spreading. As always, we will treat patients with a suspected infectious disease with an abundance of caution.”
Tests to be sent to CDC
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department began preparing for possible COVID-19 cases in December, when the first case was reported in Wuhan, China, said Leeshia Crayton, communicable disease specialist with the department.
The department hasn’t seen any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Eau Claire County. (Wisconsin’s only confirmed case was in Dane County.)
“If someone was experiencing symptoms … they (should) call the Health Department first and we’d try to provide some type of transport to a hospital for testing,” Crayton said.
The department can’t do its own test for suspected coronavirus — it must send tests to the CDC for a verdict.
“We don’t have (tests) at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services yet,” Crayton said. “We’re on the list.”
While the CDC has said the virus is likely to cause a pandemic, Health Department staff are more worried about the flu in Eau Claire County at the moment, Crayton said.
“We’re on standby as more information comes in … but to calm fears, it’s not something that’s at high alert yet by any means,” she said.