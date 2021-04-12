CHIPPEWA FALLS — Two area libraries reopened their doors to patrons after months of not allowing visitors inside to browse for materials.
On Monday public libraries in Chippewa Falls and Altoona resumed in-person hours for people to search the stacks for books to borrow or to use computers for online research.
The Chippewa Falls Public Library started allowing patrons in without appointments, but put a tight lid on capacity. Only 10 patrons are allowed in the building at a time and that limit is subject to change, according to a library news release.
Visitors can browse for materials for 30 minutes or use a computer for up to an hour.
Monday also brought on the start of the library’s summer hours. Those are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
The Altoona Public Library also reopened its doors to patrons, but is requiring people to schedule appointments for their visits to keep the number of people inside the building under control.
Each visitor can be in the building for up to 50 minutes for either browsing the shelves or using public computers.
In-person library hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, go online to altoonapubliclibrary.org/reopening or during the library’s business hours call 715-839-5029.
Meanwhile, Eau Claire’s public library closed entirely Monday while it is in the process of a temporary move. L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is moving into leased space at 2725 Mall Drive while its building at 400 Eau Claire St. goes through a yearlong expansion and renovation project.
An opening date for the temporary library location has not yet been announced. An update posted Monday on the library’s Facebook page said staff will be unavailable through April 25.
Area libraries had limited in-person visits to grab-and-go pickup of materials patrons had reserved online — no in-person browsing — since cases of COVID-19 spiked in the area during fall.