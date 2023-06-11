More than 70 different vendors set up shop in Phoenix Park on Saturday for Pride in the Park. The event drew a strong crowd thanks in part to very good weather during the first few hours.
EAU CLAIRE — Regev Nystrom was hard to miss Saturday during Pride in the Park.
Clad in a highly-reflective suit in rainbow colors, topped with a rainbow-hued fedora and carrying a pride flag nearly as big as he is, Nystrom stood out. That was intentional.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.