Pride in the Park

More than 70 different vendors set up shop in Phoenix Park on Saturday for Pride in the Park. The event drew a strong crowd thanks in part to very good weather during the first few hours.

Clad in a highly-reflective suit in rainbow colors, topped with a rainbow-hued fedora and carrying a pride flag nearly as big as he is, Nystrom stood out. That was intentional.