After a three-month-long closure, the Chippewa Valley Museum is reopening today with new requirements for masks and social distancing.
The museum will require employees and visitors to wear masks, and ask visitors to stay at least six feet apart from people they don’t live with.
“The Health Department strongly recommended masks … we felt that was the safest thing to do for the public, so we added an extra layer of precaution,” said museum director Carrie Ronnander on Tuesday. “To be frank, (opening) is exciting but there’s some trepidation. How is this really going to go?”
As the popular Eau Claire museum reopens with limited summer hours, it’s changing more of its day-to-day operations to cut down on COVID-19 transmission risk, Ronnander said.
The museum’s new summer hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Visitor groups must be of nine or fewer people, with a 50-person cap on the building at any one time. Museum exhibits are rearranged so people can follow one-way foot traffic; hands-on elements have been temporarily removed from most exhibits.
Museum visitors and employees must stay six feet apart. Staffers will clean commonly touched surfaces every 30 to 60 minutes, and hand sanitizer and disposable masks will be offered to visitors.
If attendees show signs of COVID-19 symptoms, they won’t be allowed into the building, according to the museum’s reopening plan. Signs of COVID-19 infection include a fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, chills, muscle aches or congestion.
Olaf Lind, museum communications specialist, called it “a gradual reopening.”
“This allows time for staff to learn new procedures and see what works and doesn’t work in our main museum building,” Lind said in a news release from the museum Tuesday.
Some exhibits will stay closed, likely until later in the year, Ronnander said. Visitors won’t be able to access the History Quest exhibit, ice cream parlor, museum store, Log House and Sunnyview School House just yet.
That’s because the museum depends on volunteers to help daily operations, Ronnander said. Its roughly 300 volunteers are mostly over age 60, putting them in a category that’s higher-risk for coronavirus complications — so six of the museum’s 10 staff members will be overseeing the exhibits during the first phase of reopening, Ronnander said.
“When we have more manpower ... to clean and monitor and adapt, then we’ll be able to open those spaces,” Ronnander said.
In March, Ronnander predicted that this year the museum would lose between 50% and 70% of its typical annual 18,000 visitors due to the virus. That’s partially because 50% of the museum’s visitors in summer hail from outside the Chippewa Valley, Ronnander said — and the virus means the Wisconsin tourism industry is expecting to take a hit this year.
“I don’t know what the summer is going to be like at all,” Ronnander said Tuesday. “We’re kind of expecting it’ll be more regional, fewer outside travelers. But as we’ve learned through this entire pandemic experience, prepare for the unknown.”
The pandemic has inspired one of the museum’s two new mini-exhibits: a display on epidemics, including an iron lung display. The other mini-exhibit will feature voting materials and suffrage — timely because of the 2020 election and August’s 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed women the right to vote, Ronnander said.
Today begins the museum’s first phase of reopening. In mid-July, up to 100 people may be allowed in the building, volunteers may return and more exhibits may reopen, according to the museum’s reopening plan.
Phases three and four will happen when the Eau Claire City-County Health Department moves forward with its own reopening plan (phase four means the museum will return to the “pre-pandemic experience,” except for encouraging visitors to wash their hands.)
“I’m hoping (visitors) gradually come out to test the waters,” Ronnander said Tuesday.
The museum is also offering virtual exhibits, for people who don’t feel comfortable visiting in person. They can be found at www.cvmuseum.com/explore/virtual-exhibits/.