The Chippewa Valley regional bike trail network should be completely interconnected next year.
The missing link, a 1.6-mile stretch in Lake Hallie and Chippewa Falls, was originally scheduled to be completed this year but now has been delayed until 2020, said Ann Schell, senior planner with the West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission.
“That will be wonderful,” Schell said of the final connection of the Chippewa River, Old Abe and Red Cedar state trails.
The three major state recreation trails offer about 70 miles of relatively flat paths used year-round for biking, walking, running and inline skating. Taking full advantage of the Chippewa Valley’s scenic rivers, the trails are among the region’s most popular amenities for residents and visitors alike.
They are the crown jewels of a regional bike trail network that also includes several paved segments in the cities of Eau Claire, Altoona, Chippewa Falls and Menomonie.
“Starting from Phoenix Park in downtown Eau Claire you can bike the Old Abe State Trail northeast through Chippewa Falls to Cornell, or bike the Chippewa River State Trail southwest to Durand, and on the way connect to the Red Cedar State Trail, which leads to Menomonie,” said Jeremy Gragert, board member of a new nonprofit called Bike Chippewa Valley. “Each trail has its own unique remote setting with views of rivers and streams, prairies, forests, farm lands, small towns and wildlife.”
Gragert, an Eau Claire City Council member, noted that the city boasts the most miles of bike trail of any city in Wisconsin outside of Madison.
As with its sister trails in the Chippewa Valley trail system, the highlight of the Chippewa River State Trail is its close relationship and proximity to its namesake river, said Roy Atkinson, president of the Friends of the Chippewa River State Trail group that helps promote and maintain the trail. The Old Abe State Trail also tracks along the mighty Chippewa, and the Red Cedar State Trail follows the Red Cedar River.
“I’ll never forget the first time I rode on the Chippewa River State Trail,” Atkinson said. “From the beautiful flowers to the serene views of the river and rolling fields, the trail provides something for everyone and is available for all.”
On the Chippewa River State Trail, Atkinson’s insider tip is to visit the Tyrone overlook area in Dunn County for some particularly nice views, although he added, “There are several scenic vistas and overlooks along the trail that are truly beautiful.”
The trail is an important attraction for regional recreational tourism.
“We have folks riding on it in the winter with snowmobiles as well as walking and biking on it in the summer,” Atkinson said.
Following are a few details, courtesy of Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, about the region’s state trails:
Chippewa River State Trail
This 30-mile trail kicks off at the confluence of the Eau Claire and Chippewa rivers in downtown Eau Claire’s beautiful Phoenix Park, where visitors can access a walking labyrinth, amphitheater, farmers market and restrooms. The trail takes riders through Eau Claire, Dunn and Pepin counties. Heading southeast, the trip begins over a lighted 500-foot former railroad bridge.
The asphalt trail hugs the shoreline of the Chippewa River as it winds through town before leaving the city and entering farm country. At about 22 miles, after passing two trestles over Cranberry Creek, cyclists enter Old Tyrone, a ghost town marked by an interpretive plaque. The trail ends in Durand, about 6.5 miles past the junction with Red Cedar State Trail.
More information about parking and the trail is available at traillink.com/trail/chippewa-river-state-trail.
Old Abe State Trail
This 28-mile trail begins at the junction with the Chippewa River State Trail in Phoenix Park and passes riverfront homes and businesses on its way through northeastern Eau Claire. After 8 miles, the trail currently ends at 40th Avenue in Lake Hallie, although the final connecting segment is expected to be completed next year. Plans have called for the new path to head north along Highway 124, then alongside the west side of Park Avenue in Chippewa Falls. Once on the other side of the Highway 124 bridge, it would connect with the bike path already in place.
As cyclists travel north from Chippewa Falls, the trail crosses or travels near the Chippewa River en route to Jim Falls, near where some historical reports say the famed Civil War eagle Old Abe originally was captured before becoming a mascot for the Union Army’s Eighth Regiment.
Then it’s on through farmland and woods before the trail reaches Cornell and ultimately ends at nearby Brunet Island State Park.
More information about parking and the trail is available at traillink.com/trail/old-abe-state-trail.
Red Cedar State Trail
This 14.5-mile trail, one of Wisconsin’s earliest rail-trail conversions, is built on the former corridor of the Red Cedar Junction railway, which served Knapp, Stout & Co. — then the world’s largest timber producer — in the 1880s.
Beginning at the old train-depot-turned-visitor-center at Riverside Park in Menomonie, the crushed sandstone trail offers scenic views of the water and sandstone cliffs and gives cyclists the opportunity to cross several bridges over tributaries of the Red Cedar River. About 8 miles south of the trailhead, cyclists cross the 200-foot Red Cedar Trestle near Downsville before passing a small waterfall just north of Dunnville and then enjoying sweeping views of Dunnville State Wildlife Area near the southern endpoint.
More information about parking and the trail is available at traillink.com/trail/red-cedar-state-trail.
A State Trail Pass ($25 annually/$5 daily) is required for bicyclists, horseback riders and inline skaters ages 16 and older using the state trails. For information, go to dnr.wi.gov/topic/parks/trailpass.html.
Mountain biking
For the more adventurous types, Lowes Creek County Park just south of Eau Claire offers a variety of trails for every level of mountain biker, from beginner to advanced.
The trails include about 5 miles of the double-track cross country ski system and over 13 miles of technical/challenging narrow single track. The single-track trails take the rider to all four corners of the park by winding through pine tree forests, crossing creek beds and cruising along ridge lines. All of the trails at Lowes Creek are multi-use so they also appeal to runners and walkers.
More information is available at chippewaoffroad.org/trails/lowes-creek.
Chippewa Valley Bike Maps showing routes and offering more details about regional trails are available at local bike shops.