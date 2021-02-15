ALTOONA — Take your medicine.
It's a phrase that often carries a negative connotation, but organizers of a new local prescription program are hoping their recommended remedies will be embraced by children throughout the Chippewa Valley.
The magic elixer: Outdoor activity.
The Chippewa Valley Parks Rx program, announced Monday by Prevea Health and the Altoona Parks and Recreation Department, calls for children and families to head outside and get active to help prevent and reduce childhood obesity.
Nicknamed CV Parks Rx, the healthy lifestyle initiative aims to improve the physical and mental health of children by encouraging them to be active every day.
"Just getting kids and families excited about being outside and encouraging them to be active can improve the health of kids and whole families," said Dr. Allison Schneider, a pediatrician at Prevea in Altoona.
Participants are asked to track their efforts with an activity log, which can be turned in after they complete 30 half-hour sessions for a chance to win prizes.
“Especially now when there are fewer activities happening because of the pandemic and we tend to be indoors more because of cold weather, it’s the perfect time to start moving,” Schneider said.
Debra Goldbach, Altoona Parks and Recreation manager, said she is optimistic the program will help improve health and well-being among youth in the Chippewa Valley at a time when screen time is up for many kids and some normal activities are unavailable due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Now kids just have to get outside and get some fresh air," Goldbach said. "Whether it's running, taking the dog for a walk, playing ball, playing catch or whatever else they like to do, we just need to get kids up and moving."
A primary goal, Schneider said, is to reduce childhood obesity, which can lead to adult diseases such as Type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure.
A side benefit, she added, is that the program could prompt families to spend more time using the area's many parks — even in winter.
"I would love for kids to really take advantage of what the parks system has to offer, including trails, ice skating rinks and places for snowshoeing and sledding," Schneider said. "Even in winter, there are a lot of good options for children and families to do."
CV Parks Rx, a replica of a popular program Prevea has operated in the Green Bay area for the past five years, is supported by a grant from the Wisconsin Beverage Association and a community partnership with Wello, a nonprofit whose mission is to co-create community conditions that are just and fair to drive high levels of health and well-being for all.