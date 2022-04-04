EAU CLAIRE — Two years ago, Osseo-area mother Jennifer Sanford wanted to create something memorable for her daughter, Natalie, a high school junior with autism and epilepsy.
Sanford wanted to give Natalie a unique, coming-of-age event specifically designed to celebrate Chippewa Valley teens with special needs like her.
Three weeks before the magical night Sanford had planned, the COVID-19 pandemic brought all social gatherings to a screeching halt.
This weekend, however, the party is back on with the inaugural Born to Shine prom, an event honoring area students with physical, developmental and intellectual disabilities.
“Prior to this, (Natalie) did still go to the school dances where she goes to high school,” Sanford said. “And she’s very outgoing and would still dance and stuff, but it was different from when I would see her with kids who are more like her, like at Lions Camp or Special Kids Day or something. And then I just came to thinking, ‘How many kids are actually not even going at all because they don’t feel included?’”
So, Sanford took to Facebook and posed a question: What if a prom for students with special needs was introduced in the Chippewa Valley?
Sanford’s posts were flooded with positive responses, including from co-organizer Kelly Peterson, who volunteered to help. A vision of the Born to Shine prom began to take shape. Now, two years later, that vision will become reality.
The Born to Shine prom will kick off at 4 p.m. Saturday at Metropolis Resort, 5150 Fairview Dr. Festivities will continue until 9 p.m. About 70 students have RSVP’s to the event.
“I’ve been hearing from the parents and the kids that this is the first one that they’ve ever gone to just because of fear of going to their regular prom, not being included, or being looked at,” Sanford said. “And they don’t have that when they’re at events like this.”
Saturday’s festivities will include a morning of free hair, makeup and nail pampering provided by Shear Serenity Salon, 2740 Mall Dr., and an evening of music, dancing and tasty treats donated by Josef’s Cheesecakes and Casey’s Creamery.
Prior to March 5, Born to Shine organizers collected about 600 donated prom dresses for the event. Attendees were allowed to browse, try on and select their dream dress or dance attire during a free March 5 event at Off the Rack.
Peterson said the goal of Born to Shine is to offer students with special needs an event where they can feel comfortable, included and important. She noted that attending a school dance can be intimidating for any teen, and Born to Shine simply offers an option with less pressure.
Attending students will don tiaras, receive their own corsage or boutonniere, and enjoy an evening “more elegant” than the average high school prom.
“It’s just going to be an amazing day,” Peterson said. “I hope they feel magical, beautiful. I think they’re all going to look amazing. I just can’t wait to see their smiles, their giggles and the laughter as they feel like they’re a part of something big and something important.”
Sanford added: “I just hope that they feel included and that they can just let go and be themselves for a few hours, and that nobody’s looking at them, nobody’s judging them, and that they can just be them,” she said. “It’s a big difference. If you ever get the chance to see them, it’s amazing because there’s no care in the world when all of them are together.”
The Born to Shine prom is primarily funded by donations from the community. Organizers also held a fundraiser in 2020, and those funds carried over to this year. The dance will be chaperoned by about 25 community volunteers, as well.
Parents are welcome to attend as well, but are encouraged to remain in the bar/restaurant area during the dance. Accommodations will be made for students with specific needs.
Looking to the future, both Sanford and Peterson said they hope to see Born to Shine continue as an annual event. If they see an uptick in attendance, Born to Shine may even become a multi-night event.
“I only see it getting bigger and better,” Peterson said.