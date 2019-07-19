The first time men walked on the moon may have happened 50 years ago today, but the memory remains vivid for many Chippewa Valley residents.
UW-Eau Claire physics and astronomy professor Paul Thomas, then an 8-year-old boy growing up in a village in central England, remembers being transfixed as he watched on TV as Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong stepped on the lunar surface. “I knew history was being made,” he said.
Longtime Eau Claire radio personality Marty Green recalls a big cheer arising from his Wisconsin National Guard unit when Armstrong first set foot on the moon, famously declaring, “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”
Sixty-nine-year-old Robert Beine of Eau Claire witnessed this piece of history while attending an outdoor piano concert at South Shore Park in Milwaukee. The performers stopped the concert about 10 minutes before the moon walk and invited the audience to watch history unfold on TV monitors set up in the park.
“Nothing can describe the thrill of witnessing this event on the TV and then glancing up into the summer night ... and seeing the moon lazily hanging above Lake Michigan but now with human beings from planet Earth walking on its surface,” Beine said.
While each viewing experience was unique, west-central Wisconsin residents shared a feeling of wonder and awe that they were seeing something that had never happened in the history of mankind. Here are some of their recollections:
‘Transformational’
Even as a child, Thomas recognized the significance of the Americans accomplishing President John F. Kennedy’s famous 1961 goal of landing a man on the moon by the end of that decade.
“I knew it was a transformational event. I thought it would change everything, that it was the beginning of humans spreading out through the solar system,” Thomas said, acknowledging that his view was overly optimistic.
Now, asv a professor who has spoken with many people involved in the Apollo program, Thomas remains filled with wonder as he looks back on what he called “an outstanding achievement by a country that inspired all humanity.”
“Achieving Kennedy’s goal took enormous innovation across many different technologies, from computers small enough to fit in a spacecraft, to new welding techniques, to the development of massive rocket engines like the F-1 (still the largest single engine ever developed), on and on,” Thomas said. “But the real achievement was the systems management approach that allowed the coordination of parts built by a workforce of 400,000, thousands of companies, to all end up on a launch pad in Florida.”
That effort literally changed the course of his life.
Thomas said he made his home in the U.S., and his career in planetary science, as a direct result of Apollo.
In planetary science, an interdisciplinary field combining geology, astronomy, atmospheric science and space physics, Earth is viewed as a planet and its various properties are compared and contrasted with other planets of the solar system.
“This all began with the studies of the lunar samples returned from the Apollo missions,” Thomas said, noting that the program was a huge accelerator of trends in microcomputer design and communications technology.
Proud day
Green, who was 26 at the time of the moon landing, recalled sitting with former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Bob Long as their entire National Guard unit watched the event on TV.
“We were all nervous like we were riding along with them as we watched former CBS news anchor Walker Cronkite describe it,” Green said, adding that the soldiers clapped, shouted and hugged each other when Armstrong stepped off the landing craft’s ladder and onto the moon.
“With all that was going on in our country — riots, anti-Vietnam demonstrations — we were still proud (to be Americans),” Green said.
Years later, at a national talk radio convention in Washington, D.C., Green said he met astronaut Buzz Aldrin, who stepped onto the lunar surface 18 minutes after Armstrong, and had the opportunity to ask Aldrin what it was like to land and walk on the moon.
Aldrin’s matter-of-fact reply: “It was out of this world.”
For Beine, the memory of watching the moon landing at the Milwaukee concert is so vivid he feels like it happened yesterday.
After the concert, he rushed home to join his family in watching TV coverage of the astronauts’ momentous accomplishment.
He recalls “being so thankful that they were safely on the moon’s surface.”
Must-see TV
James Herreid of Menomonie recalled being fed up with all of the hype leading up to the moon landing but then being caught up in it once the countdown began in earnest.
“We had been hearing rocket countdowns throughout the 1960s, but all of a sudden I had trouble maintaining my composure,” Herreid said of the moment he heard the control tower announce “We have lift-off” and felt the portable TV shake from the roar of the Saturn V rocket’s engines. “Even now I’m all teary.”
During the next few days, as the astronauts soared toward their destination, it was a constant topic of conversation until people around the world finally got to see Armstrong and Aldrin stroll around the moon, Herreid said.
Kathy Hicks-Novotny, 69, of Eau Claire, was a UW-Eau Claire student at the time on a summer exchange program to study Spanish in Monterrey, Mexico. She went to a gathering place with a TV, but there wasn’t enough room inside for everyone to sit, so Hicks-Novotny stood outside in the moonlight and looked in at the TV as men walked on the moon.
“It was a very surreal experience seeing that moon so far away and thinking that at that moment astronauts had landed there and were walking on the moon,” she said. “It was a fantastic feeling knowing the U.S. had accomplished this and the astronauts would return safe and sound.”
For Glen Volkman, 81, of Eau Claire, the date of the first moon landing carries special significance for a different reason.
He and his wife, Ruth, celebrated the baptism of their son, Fred, in a church in LaGrange, Ill., at about the same times as the moon landing, creating an over-the-moon feeling of celebration for the family.
Verna Weiss, 70, of Plum City, was attending summer school at UW-Eau Claire on July 20, 1969. Despite full course loads and part-time jobs, she and her three roommates in a Lake Street apartment set aside that night to watch the lunar landing.
“We realized that this was to be an historical event and didn’t want to miss a minute of it,” Weiss said.
Joe Roach, 61, of Eau Claire, said he and his brother John marched in a Ladysmith parade that day as part of the Eau Claire Boys Drum and Bugle Corps and then retreated to a relative’s house that evening to watch the moon landing.
“John and I were jumping up and down in the living room, while all the adults were in tears,” Roach said, adding that the boys were excited that they got the go-ahead to stay up late and watch those famous first steps on the moon.
To this day, Roach has a Saturn V model and Apollo mission crew patches as part of his collection.
The Rev. John Schultz of Eau Claire was 29 years old and just 3½ years ordained on July 20, 1969, as he sat in front of the small black-and-white TV in the St. Thomas More (now Mary, Mother of the Church) Rectory with his pastor, Edwin Thome, and two other priests, Norbert Dall and J. Thomas Finucan.
“We were in awe of what we saw. I was in awe of how the scientists knew enough about the two atmospheres and everything in between to make a successful moon landing,” Schultz said. “Mostly the four of us experienced wonder and silence that night. What a memory!”