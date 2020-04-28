Restaurateurs have baked up some creative recipes to stay afloat in the six weeks since Wisconsin eateries were restricted to takeout and delivery service only, but it has been a struggle.
Just a few months after finding enough employees was the clear No. 1 concern among Chippewa Valley restaurant operators, many have cut staff, hours and days of operation to make ends meet as Wisconsinites mostly take refuge in their homes to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
Numbers released recently by the Wisconsin Restaurant Association, based on a National Restaurant Association survey from April 10 to 16, drive home the devastating impact of the COVID-19 crisis.
• Wisconsin restaurant operators reported a 70% decline in sales under the state’s safer-at-home order, which could lead to the state’s food service industry losing more than $630 million in sales this month alone.
• Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in March, 84% of state restaurant operators said they have laid off or furloughed employees, with the average staff reduction totaling 81%.
• Just 61% of Wisconsin operators indicated they continued operating but for off-premises traffic only, while 40% anticipated temporarily closing their establishment during the next 30 days.
Unfortunately, those numbers probably are reflective of what’s happening with Chippewa Valley restaurants too, said Joanne Palzkill, chairwoman of the WRA board and owner of Draganetti’s Ristorante and Za 51 Pizzeria in Altoona.
“It’s scary,” Palzkill said. “I’m afraid a lot of restaurants won’t come out of this. It’s definitely a different world we’re living in right now.”
Even well-known regional restaurants can’t escape the effects of customers not being allowed to go inside and share a meal out with friends and family.
“Our restaurant business is down about 90%,” said Donnie Stoik, owner of Main Street Cafe in Bloomer. “When people ask me how we’re doing, my immediate answer is, ‘I have a heartbeat. I’m still alive.’ “
Stoik believes it helped that his business already sold unbaked pizzas and carryout chicken and fish before the restrictions took effect.
“We had a foot in the door before the door got closed,” he said.
Easter was “phenomenal,” said Stoik, who made holiday dinners for 150 customers and then scrambled to cook for 100 more as the day went on. He is optimistic that sales will enjoy a similar boost on Mother’s Day.
Stoik said he’s thankful that the cafe’s pie sales to Kwik Trip stores are going strong, and pie sales to other restaurants also are beginning to pick up.
“I’m glad people think pie is a necessity,” he said with a chuckle. “It’s comfort food.”
One small bright side to the business reduction, Stoik joked, is that he now gets to sleep in until 5 a.m. every morning after getting up at 3:10 a.m. daily for years.
Amy Cope, co-owner of Randy’s Family Restaurant in Eau Claire, reported that sales are down about 75% under the safer-at-home order. As a result, Randy’s laid off about 55 of the 70 employees who made up its pre-coronavirus staff.
“It’s definitely slower than we’d like it to be, but we’re very thankful for the customers we’ve had coming in,” Cope said.
Randy’s has set up a Plexiglas shield in the foyer so customers can feel safe as they pick up and pay for their takeout meals with a barrier between them and employees.
In an attempt to boost sales, the restaurant chooses a few of its specials every week and makes them available as cold-pack meals that customers can reheat at their convenience. This week’s options are chicken Alfredo, oven-baked ham and roast turkey with stuffing and mashed potatoes.
Palzkill said she too has reduced staff, hours of operation and menu offerings at her restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You have to do what you have to do to get by,” she said, acknowledging that sales are down an estimated 70% to 75%.
In addition to developing some frozen meals for distribution at grocery stores, her restaurants also found a niche by selling carryout meals for four that include family-size helpings of pasta, meatballs, salad and garlic bread.
Another innovation at Za 51 was the recent unveiling of quarantine-style pizza party kits in which kids pick up all the ingredients to make their own pizzas at home while video chatting with other kids creating similar taste treats in their own homes.
“The idea is to replace birthday parties,” Palzkill said. “Those have been quite popular.”
Despite the creative efforts to generate revenue, the regional restaurateurs said they are eager to get back to business as usual, or as close as public health officials deem safe in light of the continuing threat from COVID-19, which as of Tuesday had killed 300 people and generated nearly 6,300 positive tests in Wisconsin.
The restaurant operators said they are confident they know how to take the necessary precautions to keep customers and employees safe.
“We are definitely ready to open up and see our customers again,” Cope said. “We are not fearful at all for health reasons.”