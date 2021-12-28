EAU CLAIRE — Hundreds of babies were delivered at Chippewa Valley hospitals this year, and the most popular baby names in the area skewed away somewhat from national trends.
Evelyn and Jackson were the most popular girls’ and boys’ names, respectively, among babies delivered at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire during 2021, the hospital said in a news release. Six girls born at the hospital this year were named Evelyn, or some variation on that name; it also welcomed six boys named Jackson or Jack.
The name Harper came in second among girls born at the hospital this year. All tying for the third most popular female names were Ava, Brynlee/Brynley, Charlotte, Madelyn/Madilynn, Natalie and Stella.
Second among boys born at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire this year was the name Henry, followed by Oliver/Olyver, Axel, Leo and Liam.
Jackson and Henry were also top names among babies born there in 2020; Evelyn and Harper were new to the top names list this year, the hospital said.
Several of those names also cropped up among Mayo Clinic Health System’s most popular baby names of 2021.
Emma and Henry were the most common names for girls and boys, respectively, among babies delivered at Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire this year, the health system said.
Rounding out the most popular girls’ names at Mayo in Eau Claire were Charlotte, Nora, Ellie, Aria, Evelyn, Amelia and Everly. The clinic’s other most popular boys’ names were Oliver, Jack, Asher, Maverick, Owen and Rhett.
Nationally in 2021, the names Olivia, Emma, Amelia, Ava and Sophia topped BabyCenter’s list of most popular girl names. Heading off the boys’ names list were Liam, Noah, Oliver, Elijah and Lucas.
A total of 987 babies were delivered at Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire, as of Dec. 28, a Mayo Clinic spokesperson said — 501 boys and 486 girls. Last year in late December the hospital reported 977 deliveries, or 10 fewer than this year.
At Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire, 465 babies were delivered this year as of Dec. 27, including 240 girls and 225 boys, a spokesperson said. It’s a slight decline of about 19 babies compared to last year’s late December numbers.
Nationally, there was a downturn in births in winter 2020-2021, according to U.S. Census data. Though births in the U.S. have been declining each year since 2008, except in 2014, “the number of births in December 2020 and January 2021 was unusually low and that is very likely the result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the U.S. Census Bureau wrote in a September report.
But the decline in births in December 2020 and January 2021 was dramatically slowing by spring 2021; suggesting that some people who may have postponed having babies in 2020 had them this year instead, the Census Bureau said.