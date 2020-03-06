The Eau Claire and Altoona school districts have plans in place for the potential spread of coronavirus, school officials said Friday.
If the Eau Claire area begins to experience a high number of coronavirus cases, and if the Eau Claire City-County Health Department recommends it, schools would likely close, said Eau Claire schools Superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck and Altoona interim Superintendent Ron Walsh.
But the possibility of closing schools is not an immediate worry, both cautioned.
Eau Claire County has tested patients for the coronavirus, formally named COVID-19, but none have tested positive, said Lieske Giese, the Eau Claire department’s director, at a news conference Friday: “The risk here is low.”
However, Giese said she “would not be surprised” if coronavirus cases appear in Eau Claire at some point, “and I don’t think any of our partners would be surprised.”
“When that is, we don’t know, but we’ll be prepared,” Giese added. “Those people that are at risk right now are those that have been in contact with someone with COVID-19, or if you’ve been in an area with community spread.”
If coronavirus cases became “widespread” in the Eau Claire area, the Altoona district would likely consider closing schools, but the district hasn’t reached that point yet, Walsh said: “We’d be in touch with the county, with this team (of organizations), looking at what’s happening in Eau Claire, Augusta, Chippewa Falls.”
“If the health department advises us to close, we’ll certainly do that,” Hardebeck said of the Eau Claire district. “If they do not advise us to close, we will be open.”
Both school districts have begun preparations for a potential flare-up of the virus in Eau Claire.
The Eau Claire district is sharing information with parents and encourages families to call the district with questions, Hardebeck said, adding that its buildings and grounds staff continues to clean and maintain the school buildings.
“If, for example, we saw an uptick in absences at a school we’d do a very deep cleaning, but we’re always (cleaning),” Hardebeck said.
Walsh said the Altoona district is focusing on keeping its classrooms clean and reminding students to wash their hands.
“We’re keeping our eye on this county leadership, because our combined responses will be better … as a group,” Walsh said. “I just hope that people will prepare, (not) panic.”
Department not testing people not in contact with virus
The Eau Claire department has a pandemic plan in place and has prepared for years to respond to diseases like COVID-19, Giese said.
Currently, the department is only testing people with coronavirus symptoms − a fever, cough and shortness of breath − and who have been exposed to other known COVID-19 cases, Giese said.
“Because (Eau Claire) has no spread of the disease currently, we would not test that worried person who is ill, and that’d be true of all our healthcare partner organizations,” Giese said, adding that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determine who receives testing.
“Frankly, I’d be much more concerned they had influenza than anything else,” she said.
Two Wisconsin labs − one in Madison, one in Milwaukee − now have the ability to analyze test samples for coronavirus, the Wisconsin Department of Health announced Monday.
If the CDC changes the availability of coronavirus testing, the department will work to “quickly implement” the changes, Giese said.
Thirty-nine people in Wisconsin have been tested so far, and 14 of those tests are still pending as of Thursday, according to Wisconsin DHS.
People don’t need to stock up on bottled water, medical supplies or hand sanitizer, Giese said − just make sure to wash their hands, cover their cough and stay home when they’re sick.
She added that the coronavirus is not impacting any race of people more than another: “This is not a virus, nor is any virus, one that discriminates. This virus can be seen in any race.”
Local hospitals, medical offices, academia and local government have likely been readying coronavirus preparation since around January, Giese said, but they’ve coalesced behind the health department during the last month.
The department plans to give regular updates on COVID-19 through its website, coronavirus.echealthdepartment.org.
Dunn County also doesn’t have any COVID-19 cases, said KT Gallagher, Dunn County Health Department director, in a news release Friday.