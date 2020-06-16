Eau Claire County residents are among the best in the nation so far at ensuring they are counted in the 2020 census.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and its chilling effect on regional efforts to promote participation in the once-a-decade head count of the nation’s population, 77.4% of Eau Claire County households had filled out their census forms through Sunday.
That ranked seventh among the state’s 72 counties and 25th among all 3,215 counties in the United States, according to figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau.
“That’s pretty remarkable for Eau Claire,” said Anna Zook, a reference and digital services librarian at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library and member of the Eau Claire Complete Count Committee. “I’m pretty proud of that and I think it speaks to the team we formed to get the word out.”
Four other regional counties — St. Croix at 78.3%, Chippewa at 74.1%, Pierce at 71.5% and Dunn at 69.9% — also exceeded Wisconsin’s response rate of 68.4%, which ranked second in the nation behind the 70.9% rate posted by Minnesota. The national response rate was 61.4%.
St. Croix County’s rate ranked sixth in Wisconsin and 18th in the U.S., while Chippewa County came in at 19th in the state and 103rd in the nation, the Census Bureau indicated.
With a number of in-person census promotion events being canceled in Chippewa County because of COVID-19, Chippewa Falls city planner Brad Hentschel said he has been impressed with the local response.
“I’m glad people are finding a way to get it done,” Hentschel said, speculating that the pandemic may have boosted the response rate because people had extra time on their hands as they hunkered down at home. “We are trying to communicate the importance of it and how it directly impacts federal aid.”
The top three self-reporting counties in the nation, all with rates between 81% and 82%, were Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington in southeast Wisconsin.
“Wisconsin is doing really well,” said Ellisa Johnson, the Census Bureau’s deputy regional director. “Residents in Wisconsin have always been super conscientious about the importance of the census and taking their civic responsibility seriously.”
The only Badger State counties with a response rate below 30% were Vilas County at 27.6% and Menominee County at 13.9%.
Response rates in other west-central Wisconsin counties were: Pepin, 68.2%; Trempealeau, 66.5%; Buffalo, 66.2%; Clark, 65.7%; Barron, 62.8%; Jackson, 60.5%; and Rusk, 53.5%.
Lake Hallie had the highest response rate, at 81.4%, among west-central Wisconsin cities and villages. That ranked 51st among 600 municipalities in the state.
Among the other Chippewa Valley municipalities exceeding the state response rate were Eau Claire at 77.9%, Chippewa Falls at 76.2% and Altoona at 75.7%. Menomonie’s rate of 66.8% came in just below the statewide pace.
The Eau Claire County town of Pleasant Valley ranked No. 16 among the state’s more than 1,200 towns with a response rate of 86.2%.
The numbers show 1.9 million households have responded statewide and 90.8 million nationwide.
The coronavirus pandemic hit just as the census was ramping up for most Americans, causing the Census Bureau to delay door-to-door operations and push back deadlines for wrapping up the count.
Census takers are scheduled to begin knocking on the doors of households that have not responded on Aug. 11, but Johnson emphasized that individuals can still respond online, return questionnaires or call the bureau’s toll-free number through the end of October. Pandemic-related delays have pushed the deadline back for the bureau to report initial numbers to the president from December 2020 to April 2021.
The Census Bureau opened the count on March 12 and began mailing invitations for households to participate in what is intended to be the first primarily online census by going to my2020census.gov.
Despite the impact of COVID-19, local government leaders have tried alternative ways to promote census participation, including posting links on websites and sharing social media posts.
Zook said Eau Claire library staff are still hoping to promote census participation among patrons once the building reopens.
“We don’t want census workers to have to go out and knock on people’s doors because people are less likely to open their doors at this time,” Zook said, referring to fears about contracting the virus.
It’s important to get a complete count because legislative districts and federal funding are based on the updated population numbers generated by the census, local officials have said.
Each year the federal government distributes more than $675 billion to states and communities based on census data, Johnson said. The money goes toward highways, schools, libraries, emergency services, medical care, community development and dozens of other programs.
Municipalities also use census figures when doing long-range planning for neighborhoods and services.