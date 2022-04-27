EAU CLAIRE — More than 100 U.S. military veterans will board a flight from La Crosse to Washington, D.C., next week to see the war memorials built in their honor.
A number of Chippewa Valley veterans will be on board the 26th Freedom Honor Flight since the organization was founded in 2008.
The May 7 trip, which takes place all in one day, will include stops at the World War II Memorial and other Washington landmarks such as the Korean War Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, Marine Corps War Memorial, National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.
Six area Vietnam War veterans who gathered Wednesday morning at American Legion Post 53 in Eau Claire shared their reasons for wanting to join the journey.
For 75-year-old Eau Claire veteran Joe Heil, who served in the Navy and Marine Corps, visiting the Vietnam memorial will give him a chance to pay tribute to two good buddies who were killed in Vietnam.
Just as he has when traveling replica walls have stopped in Eau Claire, Heil plans to find the names of his friends, Dell Geise of Burlington and Donald Bute of Streater, Illinois, among the 58,318 names inscribed on the black granite wall of Americans who lost their lives in the war.
"It's a chance to see the actual wall instead of the replicas that have been here," said Heil, who still recalls his disbelief when he was informed of his friends' deaths.
"My wife couldn't figure out why I cried the first time the replica came here, but I will never forget them," Heil said. "It's been more than 50 years, and I still remember."
The other local veterans joining Heil on the trip — Jim Hudacek of Bloomer and Harold Walters, Gary Nesgooda, Ed Olson and Roger Dale, all of Eau Claire — also said they plan to look up the names of friends and former military comrades on the wall.
Several of the veterans said they view the trip as a sign of gratitude for their service — something they said was almost nonexistant when they returned home after completing their duty in Vietnam and faced insults from people who called them "baby killers" and "rapists."
"We all agree we were not treated well when we got back from Vietnam," said Hudacek, 73, who served as a medical corpsman in the Army in 1968.
Heil recalled his unit being told to change into civilian clothes before their plane landed in Los Angeles because of what people were doing and saying to troops returning from Vietnam. After that traumatic experience, Heil said it took him decades before he told anyone he was a Vietnam vet.
Likewise, Nesgooda said he rarely felt comfortable talking about his Vietnam experience until he agreed some years ago to answer questions from Chippewa Falls High School students. Nesgooda, who served as a machine gunner and cook in the Marines from 1967 to 1969, described the experience as "like releasing the air from a balloon" and said he now is at peace with his service.
Still, Nesgooda said, he and other veterans tend to be most comfortable talking about their service when gathering with other veterans "who know what you went through."
In part for that reason, Dale, who served in the Air Force from 1969 to 1973, said he looks forward to sharing the Honor Flight experience with a plane full of other veterans. The veterans will travel between sites via luxury motorcoaches with a police escort.
Just four years ago, Hudacek said, someone made a derogatory comment to him about Vietnam veterans that sent him into an emotional tailspin.
"I thought I had my act together, but then after that I became very depressed and withdrawn and angry," he said. "As it turns out, I think those are symptoms of PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), and I was able to get help from the VA."
Hudacek remains eager to go on the Honor Flight but acknowledged, "I'm sort of nervous about going because I think it will be very emotional."
The other men said they were thankful, after waiting for several years, that their names rose to the top of the waiting list of veterans hoping to go on an Honor Flight.
"It's an honor to go," said Olson, who served in the Marines from 1962 to 1966.
Thanks to a recent rule change by the national Honor Flight organization, any veteran is eligible for one of the free flights. Priority is given to World War II veterans and veterans with a terminal illness, followed by Korean War era veterans and Vietnam veterans, with seats awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.
The May 7 trip is expected to include one World War II veteran, nine Korean War era veterans and 97 Vietnam veterans.
Freedom Honor Flight is an affiliate of the national network, which next month will celebrate having taken 250,000 veterans to Washington.
To date, more than 1,800 veterans have participated in the Freedom Honor Flight program, which is run by volunteers and funded by individual donations and fundraisers. The La Crosse-based affiliate serves 30 counties in western Wisconsin, southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa.