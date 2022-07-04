ALTOONA — First came the 3,200-squre-foot American flag billowing high above then River Prairie development.
Then a plaza with memorial pavers, statues, benches and additional flags dedicated to Chippewa Valley veterans.
Now the Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute is planning to build 15 patios along a trail bordering the Eau Claire River. Eventually each of those spots will include displays and artwork to educate visitors about how wars have impacted the area and its residents.
“This is the beginning of the education phase, which will teach the timeline from the Civil War up to the current day,” said Mark Beckfield, president of the volunteer organization.
Construction of the patios — also called “bump-outs” due to how they provide spots to rest and reflect along the paved recreational trail — is planned to start in late summer.
Typically the tribute likes to have its annual projects underway by June, but it has run into the same widespread construction industry supply delays and labor shortages that have become common since last year.
“Everything this year is behind,” Beckfield said.
Currently the group is anticipating work to begin in late August or early September, and wrap up by November.
In addition to a large paved surface, each bump-out will include two benches, a light pole and a little landscaping.
“It sets the stage for future exhibits. As we get donations to design and complete those, we will put those in as soon as they are available,” said Angela Deutschlander, an Air Force veteran and vice president of the local veterans tribute project.
Educational signs about how Chippewa Valley communities were affected by wars — both people who served abroad and on the homefront — are planned for those spots.
Those stories will include women’s roles in the military, the battleship USS Wisconsin, local Medal of Honor winners, the history of the locally based 32nd “Red Arrow” Infantry Division and contributions area factories made to the war effort.
“What we’re doing is telling the stories of people who have served from this area,” Deutschlander said.
Informational signs about wars spanning from the Civil War up to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East known as the War on Terror will teach visitors about those events.
Statues representing people who served during those wars are also planned to be added to the bump-outs as sponsors are secured for them.
“There will be artwork put in eventually in each one as the funds come in,” Beckfield said.
This year’s work will also include installation of wiring along a half-mile stretch to support a Wi-Fi network, security cameras and other electrical needs along the tribute trail.
“A lot of what’s going in this year you won’t even see, it’s infrastructure,” Beckfield said.
The wireless internet is part of the organization’s educational goals. Displays along the trail will have QR codes – special barcodes that smartphones can scan to reach websites. Those websites will have stories and additional resources to learn more about the Chippewa Valley’s connections to wars.
What you won’t find in the tribute is a tank, warplane or other exhibit weapon-centric exhibit. Beckfield said that fits a promise the volunteer organization gave to the 13 veterans service groups in the Chippewa Valley.
“They want it about the people of the Chippewa Valley, not the weapons of war,” he said. “It’s about the people, their stories and their contributions to this country.”
In addition to that, the veterans groups also are requiring the tribute to be paid for as it’s built — not incurring debt — and made exclusively with American-made products.
This year’s work is being paid for by a variety of sources including corporate and individual donations, a state Department of Natural Resources grant and people who buy stone pavers in honor of local veterans. Beckfield said the group is about to sell its 1,000th honor stone.
One of the latest donations was $15,000 announced late last month by the RCU Foundation. As part of its Rock the Riverfront event — a June 25 celebration that was canceled due to rain, but still garnered proceeds from people who participated in a virtual race — the foundation donated to three local veterans causes.
“We are proud to give back to those who have served and the organizations that advocate for making a difference in veterans’ lives,” said John Sackett, the foundation’s president.
Each year the charitable event lets registrants vote for charitable organization that should get proceeds. This year’s slate of veterans causes brought out a record number of votes — 6,021 — for the event, according to Sackett.
The Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute came out on top with 42% of the vote. It was followed closely by home furnishings donation drive Sofas for Service, which got 39% of the vote. And in third with 19% of the vote was the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls. The RCU Foundation is giving a total of $27,500 to those three local veterans charities.