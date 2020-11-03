CHIPPEWA FALLS — John Lauson stood in a line perhaps 20 people long at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Chippewa Falls. Like others, Lauson, 74, didn’t mind the wait, noting it was pleasant weather and for a great cause.
“It’s the first time I’ve voted in a line this big,” Lauson said. “In a way, it’s good. There is a better representation of the population, and I hope it goes the way I want it to go. It’s good to see people are taking advantage of the democracy.”
Lauson didn’t expect the long line, largely because so many Wisconsin residents had already voted before Election Day, the culmination of an election season that saw the state shatter records for early voting, either by mailed, dropped off or in-person absentee ballots.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission said more than 2.06 million absentee ballots were sent out statewide, and 1.9 million had been returned as of Tuesday morning. That’s a return rate of more than 90% percent. After a series of court challenges, it was determined that ballots had to be back to election officials by the time polls closed Tuesday to be counted.
It was the same story in the Chippewa Valley, where voters in area counties returned a total of 123,764 ballots before Election Day arrived.
The main attraction, of course, was the presidential election pitting Republican incumbent Donald Trump against Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Lauson said his biggest concern as the results came in Tuesday night was the potential for any sort of rioting, noting that numerous businesses around the country had put up plywood to cover their windows.
“This is a first in so many ways,” he said. “It’s an interesting time in our lives, with COVID, and the alienation we’ve had.”
Local municipal clerks cited the COVID-19 pandemic as a major reason for the record-setting absentee voting in the region, especially with the recent spike in cases and deaths. Wisconsin health officials reported 5,771 new coronavirus cases, a new record, and 52 more deaths on Tuesday.
Despite that strong absentee voting and virus fears, the clerks reported steady activity at polls in Eau Claire, Menomonie and Altoona through midafternoon Tuesday.
"It's going well," Eau Claire City Clerk Carrie Riepl said. "It was really busy this morning, and most sites have stayed fairly steady."
While many regular poll workers opted out because of virus concerns, Chippewa Valley cities generally reported finding enough poll workers, although Eau Claire and Menomonie both took advantage of the opportunity to use several Wisconsin National Guard members to bolster their ranks.
With about 22,000 absentee votes and 42,000 registered voters, Riepl said she anticipated a lower number of Election Day voters than in a typical presidential election.
In Menomonie, City Clerk Cally Lauersdorf said she was surprised at the strong Election Day turnout considering the city had about 4,000 voters request absentee ballots.
Early crowds at a polling site on the city's north side led to some long lines and prompted some rearranging to move people through the voting process quicker, she said, adding that a few residents also requested curbside voting because they had either tested positive for COVID-19 or were quarantining.
"I just think it's a big election and there's been so much information out there, and so many people just want to make sure they get their vote in," Lauersdorf said.
Altoona City Clerk Cindy Bauer reported more than 185 new voter registrations and 1,000 in-person voters as of about 3 p.m. Tuesday. That figure was dwarfed by the roughly 3,000 absentee ballots that poll workers were processing throughout the day.
"We've had a steady flow of voters, we've been maintaining social distancing and it's been going very well," Bauer said.
The line outside the voting location at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church on Chippewa Falls’ West Hill was steady in the morning.
Ambrea Olson, who turned 18 in June, said she was excited to cast her first vote and optimistic that many younger voters like her were heading to the polls.
“People have a voice and really want to use it,” Olson said. “A lot of people my age aren’t sure what they want to vote for. But I want to put my voice out there because every vote counts.”
Olson said she was headed to work Tuesday night and planned to catch glimpses of updates as the night progressed.
Joseph Aubart, 26, also was voting for the first time. He said he didn’t have a specific reason for skipping his first two opportunities but wanted to vote this time.
“There is a lot of stuff going on,” Aubart said.
Bill Johnson, 40, wasn’t surprised at the line.
“It’s Election Day; we should be standing in line for voting,” Johnson said. “We should be proud. We’re Americans; we’re doing what our Constitution allows us to do — vote.”
Shawn Ducommun, 48, said she was grateful for the weather — and the turnout.
“It makes me feel good that so many people care and want to vote,” she said.
Ducommun said she was planning to watch the results come in through the evening.
“I’ll be watching for the number of voters,” she said. “The number that has voted already is astounding.”
Steve Dean, a former Chippewa Falls councilman, said while the line appeared long, many voters across the nation were in for much longer waits.
“It’s important this election is a clear referendum on where the country should be going,” Dean said.
Dean said he was prepared for early results to not be an indicator of the final numbers.
“It will be different, with all the pre-voting, and we don’t know how all the result totals will apply,” Dean said.
David Martineau, a teacher, is optimistic that this voting place will be reflective of high numbers nationwide.
“We have probably record turnout,” Martineau said. "The only reason to be surprised is so many people have already voted. I am a teacher, and we always advocate to our students to be involved. If you want democracy to work, everyone has to vote. I’m very happy to see that (young) demographic come out and vote.”
Alisha Klemish, 26, brought her children, ages 6 and 3.
“It’s just so they know what is their civic duty, so they can do it when they are older,” Klemish said. "(The line) is a good thing; it means everyone is out voting.”