CHIPPEWA FALLS — Like many athletes, Les Welch was looking for a way to stay focused and motivated during the winter months.
Welch, 46, has completed seven Ironman triathlons, and he wanted to keep up on the different events -- running, biking and swimming -- to stay sharp. With the 2020 season wiped out because of COVID-19, it has been a challenge. So, Welch decided to organize his own race.
The Chippewa Falls YMCA is presenting its inaugural Indoor Triathlon on Saturday. While 14 people have signed up so far, Welch said anyone who signs up by 2 p.m. that day will be allowed to enter.
"I know people are cooped up, and people want to do it," Welch said. "People are itching and ready to go. Even with the mask mandates, we figured out how to do it safely."
The event will begin in the pool with a 500-meter swim, which is 10 laps each way. Because the pool only has six lanes, participants will go in waves.
After completing that leg, they'll head to the gym, where 24 bikes will be set up. Participants will complete a 17-mile ride. Then, they'll head upstairs and do 40 laps (3.1 miles) on the indoor track. Welch said he has volunteers lined up to operate stop watches for the biking and running portions of the event.
The top finisher might come in somewhere around 75 to 80 minutes; Welch estimates the swim could take 7 to 11 minutes, the bike could take 45 to 50 minutes, and the 5K run another 20 or so minutes.
"We aren't giving anyone a time limit," Welch said. "We have all day; I don't care if it takes three hours. There will be a little competition there, but it will be a fun time."
Although the warm temperatures this month have moved many athletes outdoors, Welch said he has few regrets about keeping the event entirely inside the building. He noted it wouldn't be worthwhile to get permits to run on city streets.
"It's easier to keep it more condensed," Welch said. "Maybe we'll move it up to March 1, or into February, to give the New Year's Resolution people some motivation."
The Chippewa Falls YMCA will be closed during the event, with limited number of spectators. They do plan to livestream the biking leg of the event on the Y's website.
As organizer, Welch was initially planning to be among the timekeepers. However, he has enough volunteers so he is planning to participate Saturday. He is focused on his next races, hoping to complete 12 overall Ironman competitions, which would automatically earn him a spot in the big Ironman World Championship race in Hawaii. The distances of each leg of a triathlon is seet by the organizer; an Ironman race is specifically set at 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike, and a 26.2-mile run.