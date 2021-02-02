EAU CLAIRE — The City Council’s first choice to serve as Eau Claire’s next city manager has instead chosen a different job in North Carolina.
Maquoketa, Iowa, City Manager Gerald Smith informed Eau Claire city officials on Monday that he’s taking a competing job offer, council President Terry Weld said.
“We certainly wish him well, are excited for him and the community that he’s going to,” Weld said.
On Jan. 19 the City Council announced that it made its choice for the manager from three finalists, but kept that person’s name confidential as it went into contract negotiations. The council met in closed session twice last week to deliberate on terms and conditions of an employment agreement for the city manager, according to meeting notices.
Weld disclosed Smith’s name on Tuesday after noting the candidate has already publicly spoke about his job search.
The Maquoketa Sentinel-Press published an article on Jan. 26 on its website quoting Smith about two job offers he was considering — one as Eau Claire’s city manager and another from an employer in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina.
The Eau Claire City Council will meet next week with its human resources director and an executive employee recruitment consultant from Baker Tilly to discuss next steps in the manager search process.
“It’s still an ongoing search. The council will decide on next steps for that,” Weld said.
Whether the council will return to other finalists, take another look at the pool of applicants it had this summer, seek out new candidates or use some other way to continue Eau Claire’s city manager search will be discussed in the upcoming closed session meeting.
Smith was among three finalists that were interviewed by panels of current city employees, community members and the City Council in mid-January. The other two finalists were current Eau Claire County Administrator Kathryn Schauf and Mequon City Administrator Will Jones.
Eau Claire’s search for a new leader began last February, when then-City Manager Dale Peters announced his plans to retire. Then the COVID-19 pandemic began in mid-March, which made Peters delay his retirement and the city put its recruitment on pause. The search resumed in mid-June, and Weld said the city knew then that it would be facing a more difficult time hiring a new manager.
“We knew there would be challenges with the search,” he said.
The city received 61 applicants interested in the city manager job last summer.
Baker Tilly then narrowed the field of manager hopefuls to its top choices, and the council winnowed it to two candidates in mid-October. However, one of those candidates withdrew for personal reasons, and the council decided in November to take a second look at the overall pool of candidates.
On Dec. 18, the council named three finalists — Jones, Smith and Schauf.
Peters announced in September that he would retire the following month, and Oct. 21 was his final day in office. David Solberg, who heads up the city’s Engineering Division, has been serving as interim city manager since then.