ALTOONA — After decades of being able to boat easily through the channel behind their homes to reach the Eau Claire River and Lake Altoona, several homeowners found their access choked off last summer.
Justin Patchin was among the South Shore Drive residents who struggled to get his pontoon boat from his backyard dock out to a landing where he could get it out of the water and trailer it home.
In prior years there was over three feet deep of water for him to navigate, but the distance between the water’s surface and sandy bottom shrank to only about six inches in July 2020.
“The sand’s always changing, but this is different,” said Patchin, who has lived there since 2010.
Freeing the boat from the channel took shoveling away wet sand and people pitching it in to push and portage it until the pontoons were no longer stuck.
Since last summer, owners of the nine residential properties along the channel haven’t kept boats at their docks because the chokepoint would make it difficult for them to get out into the river and enjoy the 720-acre lake that attracted them to live there in the first place.
Michele Skinner, one of those South Shore Drive residents, sees the sand blocking their access to the lake as just a symptom of a greater problem affecting Lake Altoona.
As the newly appointed president of the Lake Altoona Protection and Rehabilitation District, she has begun to look for ways to address the influx of sediment from the river that has long posed a challenge to those living on the waterfront.
“You’ve got to get rid of it, otherwise you’ve got a swamp,” she said.
For 25 years, the lake district’s strategy for dealing with sand build-up has been occasional dredgings and creating a sediment trap upstream before the river flows into the lake.
The most recent project was dredging 214,000 cubic yards of sediment out of the lake bottom in February and March of 2016. That work was done while the water level was drawn way down to allow for repairs to a dam upstream. The rare opportunity helped keep the project’s cost down to about $1 million because removing a similar amount of material would’ve been much more expensive with a full lake.
While the periodic dredgings and sediment trap have extended the useful life of the lake, it’s not seen as a sustainable solution, according to the most recent management plan for Lake Altoona written in 2016.
“The process as carried out now is expensive and has detrimental consequences for the quality of life and recreational aspects for lake residents and users,” the document stated.
That plan identifies other strategies such as creating more upstream sediment traps and more efficient ways of dredging, but putting those into place also comes with costs.
“It’s a game of grants, fundraising, county share money and taxes,” Skinner said.
She’s been learning about that in only two weeks as the lake district’s new leader.
Skinner was appointed to fill an opening on the lake district board this summer, but immediately went from being a new face at the table to the head of it. When the district’s former chairman Paul Johnson moved out of the area, Skinner took over that role on July 27.
Since then she has been spending her time on the phone with county officials, DNR staff and others to get a grasp of what can be done to improve navigability and the long-term viability of the lake.
“She’s been working harder at this than a full-time job,” said Skinner's husband, Bob.
Last week Michele Skinner appeared at an Eau Claire County budget input session to ask that Lake Altoona be considered for funding in 2022 for projects. The county has contributed in some years to lake projects, but the majority of funding has historically come from a special tax levied on properties around Lake Altoona.
Among Michele Skinner’s other efforts so far has been to get expertise from the West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission to turn the district’s previous plans into to-do lists for the lake district board to tackle.
Already on that list is moving forward with a project that was planned before her presidency to open up the channel behind South Shore Drive. It hasn’t started yet, but Michele Skinner noted that the work needs to be done before January when a permit for the work will expire.
While that will make the channel navigable again, the Skinners and their neighbors believe it’s just the beginning of what needs to be done to ensure a long life for Lake Altoona.
“This is a band-aid,” Patchin said. “We need a surgeon.”