BRUCE — Sue Vohs has enjoyed owning and operating Christie Mountain for the past 21 years. However, now in her late 60s, Vohs said it is simply time to retire and move on.
Christie Mountain ski hill, located eight miles northwest of Bruce, is now for sale, at a listed price of $1.25 million. The property includes 122 acres, with 30 trails and six lifts.
“We’ve got the terrain, we’ve got the snow-making, and it’s grown every year,” Vohs said.
Vohs said they have been thinking about retiring for a while.
“The time has come,” she said. “We’re very proud of Christie Mountain. We want (potential buyers) to see a working ski hill.”
Preparations for the season begin early.
“We always make snow, beginning in early November,” she said. “We want a 28- to 36-inch base. That’s what saves you in the spring.”
If the snow-making is going well, the business will open the Friday after Thanksgiving. Ideally, it remains open until the third or fourth weekend in March.
The peak hill is 330 feet vertically down, with a 4,000-foot run. There are several smaller trails as well, she added.
Christie Mountain is typically open Thursdays through Sundays but occasionally is open for school groups on Wednesdays. Along with the main lodge building, there is one rental cabin on the property.
All but four of the trails are lit, so people who show up midday often will stay until late in the evening.
Vohs considers the ski hill a hidden gem in western Wisconsin.
“We draw a lot from Minnesota and people who own cabins in the area,” Vohs said. “They spend a weekend at the cabin in the wintertime, and come here. The biggest challenge is getting people to know we’re here.”
Vohs said meeting her customers is the best part of the job.
One of those customers is frequent skier Steve Kramschuster, who said he has skied major hills in western states, but he enjoys coming to Christie Mountain.
“I always preferred this location,” Kramschuster said. “It’s local and friendly, and has all the amenities others can offer. It’s the atmosphere.”
In Bruce, bartender Rebecca Grasley sees a handful of skiers stop in while she is working at the Pour House tavern. She said the ski hill is important to the area.
“I think it’s a good place for families to go, and it’s a reasonable price,” Grasley said. “We’ll see people that took their kids tubing. It’s important to Bruce, because kids enjoy it. Schools take their field trips there.”
The advertisement for the property sale states Christie Mountain first opened in 1977 and describes it as “the go to place for skiers and snowboarders.”
To learn more, visit christiemountain.com.