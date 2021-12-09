I did not inherit my grandma’s collection of vinyl records, but it is safe to say that I salvaged it, preserved it. The albums were stored in a basement furnace room up in Michigan and earlier this summer, as I was tinkering around, I began absent-mindedly perusing the heavy old 33s. I don’t know what I was looking for exactly. Maybe some Glenn Miller or Tommy Dorsey. Louis Prima or Doris Day. The pleasure of scrounging through used vinyl, whether it’s in my grandparents’ basement or at Revival Records on Barstow, is that you just don’t know what you’re going to find. Or not find.
Her records primarily fell into two categories. There were outliers, yes. A boxed set of traditional Japanese music, no doubt purchased on one of my grandfather’s many trips to eastern Asia during his time as an engineer aboard merchant shipping vessels. A few big-band albums, yes. A handful of soundtracks to atrocious musicals. But mostly one of two things: party music or Christmas carols.
The party music did not surprise me. The zenith of my grandparent’s marriage would have been 1950s and 1960s middle-class New Jersey. At that time, they were both still young, and my grandpa was making real money for the first time in his career, money that must have seemed wondrous to two Ohioans raised during the Great Depression. World War II and Korea were in the rear-view. I imagine them feeling safe in their home in Ramsey, across the street from a dry-stacked rock wall and a shady woodlot. They’d seized their own versions of the American Dream.
My uncles remember their father coming home from Manhattan, changing out of his suit and into something more casual, then bee-lining for his chair where my grandma delivered his meal to a folding TV tray. My sense of things is that if she interrupted his television viewing, it was only to pass him a fresh cocktail. Weekends were spent socializing (read: drinking) with friends and neighbors. Copious drinking. It isn’t difficult for me to imagine my grandma playing DJ during those get-togethers.
I can picture her singing along with Mitch Miller before flipping an album, and then dance-stepping into a cramped kitchen to fix someone a drink or circulate a platter of hors d’oeuvres. My fondest memories of her often include her singing or humming. Perhaps as she cooked, cleaned the kitchen, smoked her Pall Malls, or read the Bible. Perhaps while I ate a bowl of cereal or a slice of her apple pie.
The Christmas music did, however, take me by surprise. And not that my grandma owned a few Christmas albums, but that she owned so many dozens and dozens of them. By the time I was a young grandchild contentedly wandering their home, vinyl had given way to first cassette tapes and later compact discs. I have no memories of anyone in my family dropping a needle to vinyl. But here was evidence. Evidence that I was linked to her in a common interest of music, a common collection. I like to imagine us now, together somehow, leafing through her records while I ask where each album came from before setting it on the turntable.
Before rescuing her collection, I owned a handful of Christmas albums: Vince Guaraldi, Nat King Cole and Bing Crosby. Rock-solid, unimpeachable, records. As easy to ignore as they might be to induce a fireside sentimental weep-session, eggnog in hand. And now, I was gifted an incredible bounty of holiday music. Which was convenient because whenever I consider actually purchasing Christmas music, I’m faced with the reality that I will never, ever reach for “A Jolly Christmas from Frank Sinatra” anytime outside of the month of December. Buying Christmas music is a thrill only slightly less ephemeral than buying a freshly-cut Christmas tree.
I’m also at a point in my life where I really don’t want anything for Christmas anymore. A can of cashews is somehow perfectly satisfying. I have far more than I need, far more than I ever imagined I might have. When I think about what I want most in my life, it’s really just time. Time with the people I love and enjoy. Time to make memories. When you’ve lost someone as impactful as my grandma was to me, you’d give just about anything for five minutes with that soul. Five minutes to breathe in her perfume. Five minutes to study her teeth, her eyes, her skin, her hair. Five minutes to listen to her hum some forgotten melody.
This Christmas, I’m going to honor and remember my grandma by exploring those albums she inadvertently left me. I’m going to take notice of which albums were played more than others, which grooves are well worn. Which album jackets she wrote her name on. Long after my children have fallen asleep, I will listen to her musical legacy with my eyes closed and imagine us together again.
The only gift I can imagine greater than memory is love. And I am such a fortunate man as to have been gifted both this Christmas.