Some facts, schedules and other information you might want to know for the 2022 Christmas holiday:
Weather forecast
The three-day holiday weekend will offer colder than normal conditions for area residents.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will feature single-digit highs and mostly sunny skies.
Expect a high of 12 on Monday with partly cloudy skies.
Holiday meal
The annual Pay It Forward Christmas Breakfast will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Christmas Day at The Community Table, 320 Putnam St.
Doors open at 8:30 a.m.
The free breakfast includes scrambled eggs, pancakes, ham and sausage, and milk, juice and coffee.
Travel
Holiday travelers will find gasoline prices lower than the 2021 holiday season.
The average price for regular unleaded in the state is $2.75 per gallon, 61 cents lower than a month ago and 23 cents lower than Christmas 2021.
Other average prices in the region: Illinois, $3.26; Iowa, $2.86; Minnesota, $2.95; Michigan, $3.00.
AAA Wisconsin estimates 2.2 million Wisconsinites will journey 50 or miles away from home during the Christmas holidays. That is an increase of nearly 72,000 people over last year and the third highest on record in Wisconsin.
Nationally, an estimated 112.7 million Americans are forecast to travel during the Christmas holidays, an increase of 3.6 million people compared to last year.
As usual, weather will be a big concern for drivers. Call 511 to check road conditions in Wisconsin or visit 511wi.gov.
Financial institutions
Financial institutions with personal service will be closed Christmas Day.
Museum
Chippewa Valley Museum in Carson Park will be closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Government offices
The Eau Claire, Chippewa and Dunn county courthouses are closed Friday and Monday.
City halls in Eau Claire, Menomonie, Altoona and Chippewa Falls are closed Friday and Monday.
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire will be closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Sports
In the NFL, the Green Bay Packers will play at the Miami Dolphins at noon on FOX on Christmas Day.
In a college game, Middle Tennessee State plays San Diego State in the Hawaii Bowl at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve on ESPN.
For basketball fans, the NBA will feature five games on Christmas Day. The Philadelphia 76ers play at the New York Knicks at 11 a.m. The Los Angeles Lakers play at the Dallas Mavericks at 1:30 p.m. The Milwaukee Bucks play at the Boston Celtics at 4 p.m. The Memphis Grizzlies play at the Golden State Warriors at 7 p.m. The Phoenix Suns play at the Denver Nuggets at 9:30 p.m. All five games are on both ABC and ESPN.