Some facts, schedules and other information you might want to know for the 2021 Christmas holiday:
Weather forecast
Normal to above normal temperatures will greet the Chippewa Valley for the Christmas holiday.
Christmas Eve will feature a mix of clouds and sun and a high in the low 40s.
The high on Christmas Day will be in the low 30s with a chance of snow showers.
Highs on Sunday will be around 30 degrees with a chance for measurable snow.
Holiday meal
The annual Pay It Forward Christmas Breakfast will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Christmas Day at The Community Table, 320 Putnam St.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the meals will be to-go only.
Travel
Holiday travelers will find gasoline prices lower than last month but much higher than Christmas 2020.
The average price for regular unleaded in the state is $2.98, 14 cents lower than a month ago but 87 cents higher than Christmas 2020.
Other average prices in the region: Illinois, $3.40; Iowa, $3.04; Minnesota, $3.08; Michigan, $3.12.
Americans who had to cancel getaways and get-togethers last year because of the pandemic are making up for lost time this holiday season.
AAA Wisconsin estimates that more than 109 million people, an almost 34% increase from 2020, will travel at least 50 miles for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
That dramatic bounce back, amounting to 27.7 million more people traveling, will bring this year’s numbers to 92% of 2019 levels, AAA said.
Airlines will see a 184% increase from last year, AAA said.
As usual, weather will be a big concern for drivers. Call 511 to check road conditions in Wisconsin or visit 511wi.gov.
Financial institutions
Financial institutions with personal service will be closed Christmas Day.
Museum
Chippewa Valley Museum in Carson Park will be closed both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Government offices
The Eau Claire, Chippewa and Dunn county courthouses are closed today and Friday.
City halls in Eau Claire, Menomonie, Altoona and Chippewa Falls are closed today and Friday.
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire will be closed Friday and Saturday.
Sports
In the NFL, the Green Bay Packers host the Cleveland Browns at 3:30 p.m. on FOX on Christmas Day.
In college games, Memphis plays Hawaii in the Hawaii Bowl at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Ball State plays Georgia State in the Camellia Bowl at 1:30 p.m. on Christmas Day. Both games are on ESPN.
For basketball fans, the NBA will feature five games on Christmas Day. The Atlanta Hawks play at the New York Knicks at 11 a.m. on ESPN. The Boston Celtics play at the Milwaukee Bucks at 1:30 p.m. and the Golden State Warriors play at the Phoenix Suns at 4 p.m. Both games are on ABC. The Brooklyn Nets play at the Los Angeles Lakers at 7 p.m. on both ABC and ESPN. The Dallas Mavericks play at the Utah Jazz at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN.