MENOMONIE — If you’ve seen an ugly Christmas sweater this holiday season or purchased one, there’s a chance it was designed by a UW-Stout graduate.
Kurt Anderson is the lead costume and apparel designer for Fun.com, a leading maker of specialty clothing.
The Mankato, Minn., company is known as one of the world’s largest Halloween costume retailers. In recent years with the ugly sweaters craze, Fun.com has transitioned quickly from Halloween to Christmas sweaters.
“The Christmas sweaters have really evolved for us. More and more we’re creating products to cater to all different types of people and all types of holidays,” Anderson said.
Anderson, a native of Waunakee, graduated from UW-Stout in 2011 in apparel design and development and has worked at Fun.com since 2015. He was the first designer the company hired.
“We now have four designers and a product development team,” he said.
Fun.com’s dozens of Christmas sweaters aren’t all of the ugly variety. For example, Anderson designed a gingerbread house sweater for women that’s more stylish than ugly. It was featured recently on an episode of the “Jason Show,” a Twin Cities talk show, while he and a colleague were interviewed and their designs were modeled.
“We want to branch out to people who don’t want to look so crazy,” Anderson said of Fun.com’s fashionable but fun designs.
“Jason Show” host Jason Matheson said of the gingerbread sweater, “That’s actually not even ugly. That’s cute.”
The show also featured Fun.com sweaters with a flickering fireplace, controlled by a smartphone app, and one with a removable toy squirrel perched on the shoulder. “Right after that show, our social media blew up,” Anderson said.
The company’s products also are sold through Amazon and Walmart.
Fun.com licenses with famous brands such as Disney, Marvel and DC Comics to create products for well-known characters and shows such as Batman, Wonder Woman, “Star Wars” or the “Little Mermaid.” The company also makes NFL-themed products, office products, sleepwear, toys, T-shirts, party supplies and more.
Anderson creates many of the themed apparel items, such as a Christmas sweater this season based on “Sailor Moon,” a Japanese cartoon show that’s a favorite of his. He wore that sweater on the “Jason Show.”
Some of the apparel Anderson and colleagues create is only slightly nerdy. Fun.com makes men’s and women’s suits, for example, that might only have an embroidered Batman on the sleeve or has the theme hidden in the lining.
“People just love that — fandom stuff. They want anything with their favorite character on it,” he said.
He has created a women’s suit collection with a horror movie theme, and a Batman sweater he designed showed up on national TV when a celebrity wore it to a red carpet awards ceremony.