In one swift, efficient movement, Neal Dover tossed a balsam fir onto the pile of Christmas trees Friday at the Boxx Sanitation Green Waste Facility.
Dover and his family have bought new trees every year for more than a decade. The family took home this year’s balsam in early December and decorated it with lights and ornaments before hosting a small holiday gathering. Dover said the tree served as a reminder of the religious aspect of the holiday season.
Because of the warm weather Thursday, the family took the decorations down in about 30 minutes. Dover dropped off the Tannenbaum Friday around noon, adding to the pile of about 25 trees.
For the past five years, he has taken the trees to the site on 5710 Jeffers Road. The location has been home since 2015 to the annual Merry Mulch tree recycling program run by Boxx Sanitation and the city of Eau Claire.
The program began Thursday and continues until Jan. 31. The trees will eventually be converted into mulch used for landscaping, construction, farming and off-road trails.
Duane Larson, Boxx Sanitation site manager, said the drop location is open 24 hours per day for the next five weeks but is limited to Christmas trees with no lights, ornaments or other decorations remaining.
Larson said the Jeffers Road site received between 1,200 and 1,300 trees last year. Balsam is the most common type of tree donated to the recycling program, but he sees plenty of Norway spruces as well. Larson said Saturdays are the busiest drop days, and he often stops to chat with familiar faces when he checks on the site.
Christmas wreaths are not accepted because many contain wires, which can damage the mulching machinery. Larson, who usually visits the brush site three times per day during the tree recycling program, said he pulled out plenty of Christmas lights left on trees and more than 50 wreaths last year while inspecting the piles. He has also dealt with extension cords, deer carcasses and garbage, which can cause additional trouble for the equipment.
“Don’t bring anything with wire in it, don’t bring any garbage,” Larson said. “Right now it’s just Christmas trees.”
For tree buyers like Dover, the recycling site provides an ending point for the holiday symbols that Larson will help put to a different use in the future.