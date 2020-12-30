CHIPPEWA FALLS — The 2020 holiday season has shown itself to be an especially giving time in the Chippewa Valley.
The Christmas Village at Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls, a large annual display of holiday lights which relies on volunteers, has seen a record number of donations during its 2020 season.
According to Dick Hebert, Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation and Forestry director, the Christmas Village saw around 50% more donations in 2020.
He said the COVID-19 pandemic likely played a large role in this turnout due to people being appreciative of the village’s staff being willing to put on the display.
Hebert said the Christmas Village staff is extremely appreciative of being able to have put on the display for more than three decades and even more so in 2020 due to many other public events having to be postponed or canceled.
“We’re very thankful once again that the community has stepped up to help us set up the Christmas Village,” Hebert said. “Over the course of our 33 years putting on the Christmas Village we’ve had thousands of people volunteer. The reason the Christmas Village is successful is every year people volunteer their money and their time. And for a lot of people, volunteering time is a bigger commitment than donating money.”
The final day for the Christmas Village is today (New Year’s Eve), and beginning on the first day of 2021 they will need many volunteers to help with the task of taking down the displays throughout Irvine Park.
For those interested in volunteering in the take down of the village after New Year’s Day, contact the Chippewa Falls Parks and Recreation Department at 715-723-0051.