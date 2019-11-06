The Eau Claire World Film Festival stays true to the title’s international orientation. But works from the Chippewa Valley and other parts of Wisconsin will light up the screen as well.
That’s by design, the festival’s two executive directors say.
“We wanted to make sure that we were inclusive of submissions that came right from our backyard here too,” said Chris Herriges, a St. Paul resident and 1981 Memorial High School graduate.
“We’re trying to strike a balance,” added Dan Coffeen, also of St. Paul. “We want to appeal to the surrounding area as well as bring in the rest of the world. We had submissions, I know, from probably 25, 30 countries.”
The third annual festival, with eight feature films and 23 shorts, will run Friday and Saturday in Pablo Center at the Confluence’s third-floor Larson Performance Gallery. Varied cinematic styles and places will command attention.
Turbulent times
The cornerstone feature, the U.S.-made “Purple Haze,” premiered in 1983 and won the Grand Prize at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival. Filmed in the Twin Cities, “Purple Haze” is set in 1968 and tells the story of Matt Caulfield, a college student who awaits his draft notice to serve in the Vietnam War amid the time’s uncertainty, protest and drug use.
“Purple Haze” captures the Twin Cities countercultural scene from the 1960s, in Herriges’ view.
“You feel like you’re just immersed right in that era because they did such a great job ... like you’re driving down the Cedar-Riverside area of Minneapolis, which was kind of like the Twin Cities’ Haight-Ashbury. Some of that remains through the ’80s.”
The film’s director, David Burton Morris, and screenwriter, Victoria Wozniak-Morris, who is Morris’ wife, will appear at a Q & A following the showing.
The “Purple Haze” story advances amid iconic 1960s songs in the soundtrack. Among the classics are Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth,” Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit,”Steppenwolf’s “Magic Carpet Ride,” the Jimi Hendrix Experience’s “Purple Haze” and The Byrds’ “Eight Miles High.”
Morris and Wozniak-Morris wanted to re-release “Purple Haze,” but copyright fees for the music would have been prohibitively expensive. Last year “Purple Haze” played for two nights at the Walker Arts Center and sold out both showings.
“You can’t see this movie anywhere,” Herriges said. “It’s one of these famous movies that is totally not distributed.”
Morris also is one of the Eau Claire festival’s four jurors, along with Herriges, Coffeen and festival intern Breanna Ferraro, who designed the event’s logo.
Other filmmakers are expected to attend the festival, including those from New York, Los Angeles, Madison and Wausau.
“We’re finding that validating their artistic vision is really worthwhile and bearing fruit,” Coffeen said.
Herriges and Coffeen bring an artistic orientation to the festival. Coffeen co-owns Monitor Sound, a St. Paul studio. Herriges works as a solo musician, sometimes “banging out one Johnny Cash tune after a Beatles tune at a ski lodge or whatever.”
Herriges also has made a film, a comedy called “The Vase” that came out in 2015, which he said is still available on Amazon Prime. He and Coffeen worked together on the film’s soundtrack.
Here and abroad
With the passion of true film devotees, Herriges and Coffeen pointed out some of the movies that made the cut from among 68 submissions:
• “Decoding the Driftless,” a documentary about the unglaciated region in the Upper Midwest, including west-central and southwestern Wisconsin. Herriges described it as “superbly well-shot,” including spectacular scenery.
“It’s like a NOVA almost,” Coffeen said, referring to the PBS popular science television series.
• “Radio Moon,” a French short that is about a DJ, “which is short but beautiful,” Coffeen said.
• “Eldorado — Mengele Dead or Alive,” a Brazilian documentary about the notorious “Angel of Death,” as the Nazi military officer and physician was known. The film explores the idea that Mengele could have survived well beyond the reported date of his death, living secretly in Sao Paulo.
“You could even say it’s like a real life CSI solving a World War II mystery that’s long been unknown,” Coffeen said.
The Mengele film is part of the three-hour block beginning at 3 p.m. Friday that is free of charge. However, those interested must contact the box office to get those free tickets in advance.
• “Love Them First,” a documentary about a North Minneapolis elementary school, in a struggling neighborhood, that has a devoted principal and dedicated staff.
“It’s essentially about a principal who will not give up on these kids, who come from harsh circumstances and a tough learning environment in general,” Herriges said. The film also is in the free block on Friday.
• “The Weaver Girl and the Cowherd,” a 7-minute short, which was created by fourth- and fifth-grade classes at Crestwood Elementary School in Madison.
The students retold a Chinese folk tale, with fourth-graders writing the script, drawing the storyboards, acting out the voice parts and doing the stop-motion animation in art class while the fifth-graders composed and performed the score.
“So the class is all excited,” Coffeen said, with Herriges adding that some of the students and their families may drive up for the screening.
• “Search Engines,” a comedy featuring a well-known cast. Actors are Joely Fisher, whose credits include the role of Paige Clark on “Ellen”; Connie Stevens, with a long career in film, television and music; Daphne Zuniga, known for movies “The Sure Thing” and “Spaceballs” and the television shows “Melrose Place” and “One Tree Hill”; and Natasha Gregson Wagner, who has been in “High Fidelity” and “Another Day in Paradise.”
• “American Mirror: Intimations of Immortality,” which includes Susan Sarandon.
“It’s a documentary of what happens to our image in the digital future,” Coffeen said.
• “Strange Tenants – Ska’d for Life,” an Australian documentary about a brothers-led ska band that formed in the 1980s and has opened for groups such as U2 and UB40.
From here
Two local filmmakers have short works in the festival:
• Eau Claire resident Tim Schwagel, whose “Punch Me” is described as follows on the festival website: “a heist plan goes slightly awry.”
• UW-Stout student Lukas Medin, who made a film titled “Shots” that has this synopsis: “Multiple characters try to drink away the pain stemming from a home invasion, a mystery is revealed, a story unfolds.”
In contrast to solitary viewing at home, the festival offers a chance to watch movies with a room of other fans of the art form.
“The communal experience is really a big part of it,” Herriges said. “And like Dan mentioned, part of that community is the actual filmmakers themselves. ... (T)he context of a festival is for the person who is the real aficionado who wants to appreciate cinema and explore how it works and how it’s made a little bit more deeply.”
Herriges and Coffeen acknowledged that they wouldn’t mind seeing the festival bring a film to wider attention, whether it’s an American production or an effort from, say, Berlin or Croatia.
To make the point, Coffeen adapted a famous piece of film dialogue.
“The way I think we’re envisioning it is we’re the field of screens,” he said. “If you build it, they will come. That’s kind of where we’re at. We’d love to break through to the next level.”