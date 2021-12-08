EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout’s campuses have yet to see major upticks in flu activity, but state health officials are warning that clusters of influenza cases have been linked to Wisconsin college students.
Flu activity statewide is lower than usual compared to pre-pandemic years, but in the last weeks of November it increased rapidly, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services wrote in a respiratory virus report Wednesday.
“I think Wisconsin right now is right at that precipice where we’re going to see a flu season,” said Kate Maguire, director of infection prevention at Marshfield Clinic Health System, in a Dec. 2 interview. “These outbreaks in these university campuses are really the beginning of a flu season, something we didn’t see in 2020 and 2021.”
“They’re really a good indicator that this is the time and opportunity to get your flu vaccine.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health alert on Nov. 24, warning that an increase in the H3N2 type of influenza viruses has been detected, and most of those infections were in young adults.
The CDC and Wisconsin’s health department have noted influenza outbreaks in Midwest universities and colleges, including in Wisconsin.
Outbreaks of influenza, colds and other illnesses are common in spaces where people live closely together, like college campuses, Maguire said.
“The biggest thing I want to remind folks about is that there is going to be a flu season,” Maguire said. “I think the 2020 year was a true anomaly.”
But as of Wednesday, UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout officials said they haven’t yet seen unusual flu activity linked to campuses.
UW-Eau Claire’s Student Health Service has had three people test positive for the flu in the last week, along with multiple negative tests — typical numbers for this time of year, said Dr. Kim Frodl, the clinic’s medical director.
The UW-Eau Claire student clinic tests for the flu in-house and offers same-day results, Frodl said.
UW-Stout also hasn’t seen significant flu illnesses or any unusual flu patterns so far this winter, said Lisa Raethke, interim director of the university’s Student Health Services.
“Often we do not see clusters of influenza at UW Stout until mid to late January,” Raethke said in an email.
Despite that, it’s vital for college students to get flu shots, Frodl said Wednesday.
Young adults consistently have the lowest flu vaccine coverage during every U.S. flu season — and Wisconsin is behind on flu vaccines, DHS said. Thirty-one percent of Wisconsin residents had gotten a flu shot by the end of November, compared to about 38% at the same time last year.
The student clinic at UW-Eau Claire has “really been encouraging (flu shots) for the last two years, especially,” Frodl said. “The flu presents very similarly to COVID. It also spreads when (students) are living in really close contact, even off-campus.”
Even if a bout of the flu only puts a young, healthy student out of commission for a few days, it still means lost time for classes, work and day-to-day life, Frodl said.
Flu vaccines are available to students at both universities’ student health service facilities.