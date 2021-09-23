EAU CLAIRE — It was pitch black as our car tires ground to a halt on the gravel at the side of the road.
The sound was dwarfed, however, by the din my wife and I heard when we rolled down the windows.
The calls of hundreds, if not thousands, of spring peepers greeted our ears. Then, after exchanging glances of wonder, we noticed the chorus was joined by other voices — a few Cope’s gray treefrogs and, appropriately, a full choir of boreal chorus frogs. As if on cue, a pack of coyotes began howling in the distance.
It was our first foray into citizen science, and nature did not disappoint.
We decided to sign up for the state Department of Natural Resources’ annual Wisconsin Frog and Toad Survey after seeing a notice in this newspaper seeking volunteers to help monitor the health of the state’s amphibian population. With the COVID-19 pandemic still going strong this spring, it seemed like an interesting, socially distanced, back-to nature activity in which to dip our toes.
Our mission: To join about 300 other volunteers from all corners of the state in conducting three driving surveys over designated time windows in the spring and summer months.
The duties consisted of visiting 10 established wetland sites in Eau Claire and Chippewa counties after dark, listening for frogs and attempting to assess the abundance of various species based on the degree of overlap in their calls. (As rookies, we repeatedly compared our own recordings at each site with recordings of 12 frog types provided by the DNR to help identify the species.) After our three road trips were complete, we compiled and submitted our findings.
The Wisconsin Frog and Toad Survey, which officially launched in 1984, is the nation’s oldest such breeding call survey, said Andrew Badje, the DNR conservation biologist who coordinates the effort.
It was started after biologists worldwide detected declines in frog populations from the 1950s through the 1970s. Wisconsin was no exception, with the number of northern leopard frogs, American bullfrogs, Blanchard’s cricket frogs and pickerel frogs shrinking before our eyes.
“We had these declines and we didn’t really know why or what regions were being hit first,” Badje said.
The surveys, while not a source of rigorous, statistically significant data, have helped scientists to better understand changes in frog populations and to know when and where protective actions might be needed.
“It also serves as a kind of early warning detection system about where we’re seeing declines and if we start to see a big catastrophic decline,” Badje said. “It’s a check that gets us to look at this stuff sooner rather than later.”
Such efforts are important, he said, because frogs serve as both an important part of the food chain — from eating mosquitoes to being eaten by herons — and an indicator of aquatic and wetland health. They also are the source of some medicinal ingredients.
‘Wonders of the night’
As it turns out, my wife and I were not alone in following the call of the wild amid the pandemic.
“The pandemic has really spurred on even more volunteers,” Badje said. “It’s really gotten people to go outside and experience nature on a higher level than before the pandemic when other things were drawing their attention.”
Many volunteers didn’t need a pandemic to spur their involvement.
Heidi Conde of Eau Claire, for instance, has been participating in the effort since 2010. Over that time, she has done surveys in nine different counties.
Conde, who has always been interested in wildlife, said she first volunteered out of a desire to contribute to the long-running research project and to learn more about frogs and toads.
“Since amphibian populations reflect the health of our waterways, I get great satisfaction knowing that I am contributing to this important study,” she said.
But Conde acknowledged the activity has grown to be about much more than just frogs. It has opened her eyes and ears to what she calls the “wonders of the night” — from star gazing to the sounds of a myriad of other creatures.
Jim Eggert and Mark Mosey have been listening to frogs and toads in Dunn County for about three decades as part of the survey. They got involved after news of frog deformities and other problems facing frogs worldwide sparked their curiosity about what was happening to amphibians in the Chippewa Valley.
Why do they keep doing it after all these years?
“There is deep satisfaction in knowing year by year that our little friends are still there and still making their music every spring and summer. Listening to the music of frog calls on a warm, spring evening tells us that nature’s health — at least for now — is thriving,” Eggert and Mosey wrote to the Leader-Telegram. “Without surveys like this that could document environmental problems combined with the indifference to what’s going on in the nature world, we could lose our frogs without noticing.”
Volunteers are key
People take part in the Wisconsin Frog and Toad Survey for a host of reasons, Badje said, noting that the effort attracts nature lovers looking to contribute to a good cause, young folks aiming to build their résumés and parents and grandparents seeking an activity they can do with the kids.
“This would not happen without the people of Wisconsin being interested in it,” Badje said. “Volunteers are the most important aspect of our ability to monitor the health of frogs in Wisconsin.”
But if frogs aren’t your thing, Badje encourages people with an interest in nature to look into other avenues to engage in citizen science.
The DNR partners with the public on more than 20 citizen-based monitoring projects in which volunteers collect information about creatures ranging from frogs and bats to birds and bees.
“It really does give people an appreciation for what’s out there,” Badje said. “It just kind of opens up a different world at night and gives you a chance to learn a little bit about your neighbors.”
As a newly minted citizen scientist who was awed by the nighttime chorus when I finally stopped to listen, I couldn’t agree more.