EAU CLAIRE — The city will provide $5 million to a large mixed-use building project planned in the redevelopment area known as the Cannery District.
On Tuesday evening, the Eau Claire City Council unanimously voted in favor of an agreement for the cash grant for two buildings planned by developer P&R Companies.
“We are very excited to become a member of the community. Hopefully this is just the first of many projects,” Dante Tomassoni, vice president of development for the Duluth, Minn.-based company told the council.
The pair of five-story buildings planned by P&R would be on five acres of land just north of the new roundabout at North Oxford Avenue and Platt Street. Each building is slated to contain 130 apartments, have about 10,000 square feet for shops and include enclosed parking for tenants.
The entire project is currently estimated to cost the developer $58 million to build, making it the largest single residential project seen in Eau Claire’s redevelopment areas, according to City Attorney Stephen Nick.
But to build the project, P&R asked the city for the $5 million, which will be provided in installments at specific milestones between the early stage of construction until both buildings are done. Construction is expected to begin next year.
The money is set to be paid through a tax increment financing district established for the Cannery District. In TIF districts, property taxes on new buildings in those areas pay for city improvements and investments there before going onto the general tax rolls.
Among the city’s requirements specified in the pact with P&R is that 20% of the apartments be priced affordably. Per the agreement, that means 44 units priced for households earning 80% or less than the county median income. Of those, 10 apartments would be for people making below 60% of county median income.
Councilwoman Kate Beaton praised the design of the project and gave her support to it. However, she questioned if the proposed low end of rents for the apartments would fit the budgets of many Eau Claire renters.
“I think a lot of folks in this community will not see $900 a month as affordable,” she said. “That prices out a lot of people living in our community.”
Councilwoman Emily Anderson also worried the impact that new apartments will have on existing housing around the Cannery District.
“I continue to have concerns around issues of gentrification,” she said.
Despite those worries, the two were part of the 11-0 vote that favored approving the city’s agreement with P&R Companies.
City Finance Director Jay Winzenz noted that when the TIF district pays off its costs, one year of property taxes on the P&R buildings will be used to help the city add more affordable housing. That is estimated to be $1 million toward the hot button issue the city is working to address.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the council approved a $307,300 affordable housing grant to a new 60-unit apartment building planned on the city’s east side. Gerrard Corp. is slated to build Prairie Heights Residences on vacant land on the northeast corner of Birch Street and River Prairie Drive. Of the 60 apartments planned, 51 of them would be rented below market rates to households making less than the county median income.
Other business
Also during Tuesday’s council meeting:
• About 25 acres of land along Menomonie Street was rezoned to make way for the planned Sonnentag Event Center and Field House. The land was previously home to County Materials and Student Transit, but those have both already been demolished to make way for the new building complex that will primarily be used by UW-Eau Claire.
• The city’s property tax levy and tax rate for its 2022 budget were approved by an 11-0 vote of the council.
• Changes to numerous city fees and license prices for 2022 were approved by a unanimous vote of the council. Cemetery fees, building permits, ambulance transfers, indoor ice rink rentals and outdoor public pool passes are all set to cost more next year.